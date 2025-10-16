Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home Paddy Power set to close 57 high-street shops across the UK and Ireland

Paddy Power set to close 57 high-street shops across the UK and Ireland

Paddy Power on the high street. Paddy Power set to close 57 high-street shops across the UK and Ireland

Flutter UKI has announced plans to close 57 Paddy Power shops across the UK and Ireland, after a review of the high street estate. As a result, almost 250 staff are at risk of redundancy. Of the closures, 28 shops will close in Ireland, 28 in the UK and 1 in Northern Ireland.

The company has confirmed that impacted colleagues will be offered redeployment opportunities where possible. However, it’s expected that the closures will unfortunately lead to some job losses. Flutter told ReadWrite that it is consulting closely with colleagues and providing support to those affected by these changes.

“In light of increasing cost pressures and challenging market conditions, we can confirm that we will be closing 28 shops across Ireland within the next month,” said a Flutter UKI spokesperson. “We are continually reviewing our high street estate, but it remains a key part of our offer to customers, and we are seeking to innovate and invest where we can as we adapt to different customer trends and needs.”

Why are Paddy Power shops closing?

Flutter put the reason for the shop closures down to challenging market conditions, with rising financial pressure in the UK coming from National Insurance fees, energy costs, and tough trading conditions. A spokesperson for the company also highlighted that, while worries around rising taxes are not directly responsible for the closures, greater financial pressures could lead to more closures and job losses not just at Flutter-owned businesses but across the industry.

“While today’s closures are not directly related to the uncertainty surrounding the Budget, a higher gambling tax could have a significant impact on jobs and investment across the industry and drive more customers into the open arms of unlicensed operators on the illegal, black market,” they said.

Indeed, Paddy Power is not the only UK brand to face closures, with William Hill also announcing one in 10 shops will be forced to close.

Featured image: Wikimedia Commons, licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

PrizePicks gains fantasy sports operating license in New York.
PrizePicks gains fantasy sports operating license in New York
Rachael Davies
Resorts World New York City's latest casino application brings total spend up to .5bln.
Resorts World New York City’s latest casino application brings total spend up to $7.5B
Rachael Davies
UK's DCMS opens consultation on gaming machine and bingo licensing reforms. Split image showing two slot gaming machines in a dimly lit arcade on the left, and London’s Big Ben and Houses of Parliament at sunset on the right, representing UK government consultation on gambling regulations.
UK’s DCMS opens consultation on gaming machine and bingo licensing reforms
Suswati Basu
Commercial gambling. Debate around the California tribal 'YES Pledge' continues
Debate around the California tribal ‘YES Pledge’ continues
Rachael Davies
PrizePicks partners with Sam Richardson and Drew Druski Desbordes
PrizePicks teams up with famous faces to promote The Feed
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

PrizePicks gains fantasy sports operating license in New York.
Gambling

PrizePicks gains fantasy sports operating license in New York
Rachael Davies57 minutes

PrizePicks is back in New York following last year's $15 million settlement for operating without a license. Fantasy sports operator PrizePicks will now be able to offer its service in...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software