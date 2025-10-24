Osceola Sheriff Lopez’s wife arrested for second time in gambling ring case

The months-long criminal case surrounding an Osceola County sheriff, Marcos Lopez, who ran an illegal gambling ring, has run into a new wrinkle in the case. Lopez’s estranged wife has now been arrested for a second time during the investigation; however, this time, it supposedly has to do with bond issues.

According to reports, Lopez’s wife, Robin, was hit with another arrest after it was found she had omitted and provided misleading information from her bail application. Lopez was arrested at her house in St. Cloud, but the arrest warrant didn’t come from Osceola County. Instead, it appears to have been issued from a different area.

Lopez was originally arrested alongside the rest of the gambling ring’s main operators, with a $400,000 bond for bail. WESH 2 reports that this arrest happened while she was with her child. The Orlando outlet interviewed Michelle Yard, Lopez’s attorney, who said: “She was home with her child, and you know, just a normal afternoon, and we had no idea that deputies would be arriving at her house or that statewide was pursuing any additional charge.”

Osceola sheriff’s wife in the dark over arrest

Yard has actually run into a bit of an issue during the case’s latest development. According to the attorney, when requesting the probable cause affidavit, it was never handed over. As Yard mentions to WESH 2, Florida’s criminal procedure requires that it be handed over on request:

“They sent me the charge and said that everything else is sealed, but there’s Florida’s rule of criminal procedure that says they have to produce it.”

This has left both Lopez and her attorney in the dark over what the actual reason for the arrest was. While Osceola County has stated it’s to do with the bail documents missing information, Yard claims they won’t tell her why this happened:

“I think she was traumatized from being in jail for weeks previously, and now she’s back in jail and they won’t even tell us why.”

