Norsk Tipping slapped with another fine after lottery draw error

Gambling operator Norsk Tipping has been slapped with another fine for errors made in the Norwegian Supertrekning lottery draw.

Norsk Tipping is facing its second fine for its Supertrekning (Superdraw) lottery errors, now amounting to 25 million kroner ($2.5 million USD). This follows a previous 46 million kroner ($4.5 million) fine after an error was found that saw 52 incorrect winners take home prizes worth 1 million kroner ($100,000) in an Easter weekend draw earlier this year.

The Superdraw takes place four times a year. Ahead of the Easter draw on April 19, Norsk Tipping deleted those who had submitted entries for Christmas and New Year. Lottstift considered pulling the draw after suspecting this error, but the draw went ahead under the assurance from Norsk Tipping that it would be carried out correctly. Even after the draw went through, Norsk Tipping maintained that everything had been done correctly, but Lottstift later investigated further and found the opposite.

“It is reprehensible that Norsk Tipping could state that the Supertrekning was correctly carried out, despite the fact that it was not checked that all who had bought tickets participated in the draw,” said Tore Bell, director of the department at the Gambling Authority. “This is liable to undermine trust in the company.”

What’s next for Norsk Tipping?

The gambling operator now has three weeks to comment before a final decision is made on the fine. It erodes public and industry trust in the brand, after a series of errors have plagued the company throughout the year.

Norsk Tipping was at the center of a regulatory investigation earlier this year, resulting in a fine and for the former CEO to step down from the role.

“All of these cases make it crucial that Norsk Tipping sharpens its routines, controls and the quality of what it does,” Bell said. “Therefore, we have announced a larger inspection this autumn where we will look at Lotto, Eurojackpot and Vikinglotto.”

Featured image: Wikimedia Commons, licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Rachael Davies
Rachael Davies

