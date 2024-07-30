Languagesx
New Zealand plans online casino regulation for 2026

New Zealand plans online casino regulation for 2026

The New Zealand Government has announced proposals to regulate online casinos, with the new system to be “in place from early 2026.”

In a statement on the government’s website, Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden said the government had “agreed to a high-level approach to regulating online casinos designed to minimise harm, support tax collection and provide consumer protections to New Zealanders.

“This is not intended to increase the amount of gambling New Zealanders do but to ensure operators meet requirements for consumer protection and harm minimisation, as well as paying tax,” van Velden continued.

She clarified that only a limited number of licenses will be allocated via auction, each lasting three years and being conditional on meeting regulatory requirements.

The minister explained that licensed gambling operators will be allowed to advertise, which is currently prohibited, but with strict limits. However, sponsorship by online casinos will remain illegal.

“There will be a licencing system for online casinos, where operators will need to comply with a set of criteria before they will be able to offer services to New Zealanders. It will be illegal for unlicensed operators to offer services to New Zealanders,” she said.

The Department of Internal Affairs is expected to be the main regulator of the new system. Van Velden said: “I expect the new regulatory system to be in place from early 2026 and the public will have the opportunity to provide feedback during the Select Committee process.”

She added that further details regarding the regulation will be announced later this year.

Response to New Zealand’s online casinos regulation

New Zealand-based gambling and entertainment company, SkyCity Entertainment Group, commented on the initiative, saying that it remained “supportive” of any regulation.

In a statement, the firm said: “The SkyCity Entertainment Group remains supportive of the regulation of online casino gaming in New Zealand with an emphasis on strong host responsibility and delivering community benefits in New Zealand.”

Featured image: Ideogram / Canva

