New York councilman Anand Shah indicted on 18 charges related to illegal gambling

A councilman for New York’s Prospect Park has been indicted on 18 charges related to an illegal gambling ring.

Council President Anand Shah has been indicted on 18 charges related to allegedly participating in an illegal gambling ring, including several counts of money laundering and racketeering in the first degree and second degree charges of official misconduct, extortion, and third-degree tampering with public records. Readwrite has contacted the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office to confirm whether the indictment charges are correct.

Shah is about to end his third term as a Democrat councilman, while currently seeking support for another three-year council term ahead of the general election on November 4. According to his attorney, Michael DeMarco, Shah intends to defend his innocence.

Chart titled “Organized Crime Investigation” showing a hierarchy of individuals allegedly involved in an illegal gambling and money laundering network. The chart includes photos and names of key suspects, organized by roles such as leaders, partners, subagents, employees, and money launderers, with connecting lines illustrating relationships.
Diagram released by investigators showing the hierarchy of suspects in an organized crime and illegal gambling ring tied to a New York councilman indicted on 18 charges. Credit: New Jersey Attorney General’s Office

The councilman is scheduled to appear in front of state Superior Court Judge Ralph Amirata in Morristown on October 24 for his post-indictment arraignment, where he is expected to formally enter his plea. After being arrested back in April, Shah was held at the Morris County jail for seven weeks before being granted release by a judge.

The councilman’s alleged involvement in the illegal gambling ring

The alleged illegal gambling ring is said to have hosted unlicensed poker games and used an overseas sportsbook to place unlicensed sports bets. These activities are alleged to have brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars, laundered through shell companies.

Allegations have been brought against 42 defendants, including Shah and members of the Lucchese crime family. A 78-page indictment document outlines the complete charges against all the co-defendants.

In terms of what punishment Shah could face if found guilty, the second-degree misconduct charge along could result in a 10-year prison sentence, while others could lead to substantial fines.

Other allegations levelled against Shah in the document include: claiming that the councilman “threatened to inflict bodily injury” on “multiple victims” owed money from the gambling activities; allegedly falsifying a financial disclosure statement; and not paying gross income taxes, a third-degree crime, for six straight years between April 2019 and 2025.

In July, Shah wrote on Facebook that he had been released from Morris County Jail on May 30, following his detention since April 9, 2025. His Attorney Michael P. DeMarco, Esq. said in a statement at the time: “Mr. Shah is deeply grateful for the Appellate Division’s decision and eagerly anticipates his day in court, where he will vigorously defend against the State’s charges and clear his previously unblemished name and reputation.”

Featured image: Anand Shah via Facebook

Rachael Davies
