Danish Gambling Authority updates marketing rules to protect inactive players

The Danish Gambling Authority, Spillemyndigheden, has this week updated its guidance on the marketing of gambling with new requirements included for operators to abide by.

The changes include clarification and the introduction of various requirements to the duty of disclosure and an elaborated description of different types of sales promotion. This is now the third and fifth versions of the rules.

The regulator sits under the Danish Ministry of Taxation and is responsible for ensuring a regulated gambling market where players are protected against unfair and illegal gambling.

What are the marketing gambling changes made by the Danish Gambling Authority?

The regulator has shared updated wording and given more thorough examples within many sections to help avoid ambiguity.

One of the major changes is that operators have been told to avoid marketing promotional offers to inactive players.

“A player’s inactivity with a gambling operator shall not constitute a selection criterion when awarding promotional offers. This means that a licence holder is not allowed to target players with promotions simply because they have been inactive for a period of time.”

The updated guidance, along with greater details, have been published under ‘Marketing of Gambling’ with the previous version history able to be seen. The new sections include:

Section 2.1: Elaboration and definition of cashback and other loyalty programmes.

Section 2.3: New paragraph added defining and describing game challenges.

Section 2.7: Elaboration and definition of boosted odds.

Section 3.3: Elaboration of when it is assessed that “inactivity” has been used as a section criterion.

Section 3.4.1.1: The option to link to an example of a playthrough requirement has been removed. An example of how an example could look at the first presentation has been added.

Section 3.4.2.2: Clarification of the requirements for marketing via media with limited space. Also for this type of media, all significant terms and conditions must appear, as a rule.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram