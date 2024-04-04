Languagesx
English
Subscribe
Home New Crypto ‘Bitcoin Minetrix’ Nears $13 Million Raised in Token Presale – What Is BTCMTX?

New Crypto ‘Bitcoin Minetrix’ Nears $13 Million Raised in Token Presale – What Is BTCMTX?

Bitcoin Minetrix

New cryptocurrency and cloud-mining platform Bitcoin Minetrix is nearing the $13 million mark in its token presale, passing 85% of the $15 million fundraising goal stated in its whitepaper.

This milestone comes around two weeks before the highly anticipated Bitcoin halving event, adding to the project’s timeliness and relevance within the crypto mining ecosystem.

What is Bitcoin Minetrix?

Bitcoin Minetrix is a project that aims to make Bitcoin mining more accessible by introducing a stake-to-mine concept. Rather than requiring expensive hardware and substantial electricity costs associated with traditional Bitcoin mining, Bitcoin Minetrix allows users to mine Bitcoin by staking native $BTCMTX tokens on the platform’s website. 

In return, users receive non-transferable ERC20 token credits, which can be exchanged for Bitcoin cloud mining time or a portion of Bitcoin mining yields, granting the user full decentralized control.

Once these mining credits are converted into Bitcoin, users can transfer it to their personal wallets or sell it on exchanges. Essentially, Bitcoin Minetrix offers a tokenized cloud-mining system where users deposit $BTCMTX tokens to receive cloud-mining credits, creating a pay-as-you-go mining model.

Bitcoin Minetrix is also a user-friendly and efficient tokenized cloud mining platform. While traditional Bitcoin mining presents challenges for casual users and cloud mining is rife with scams, BTCMTX aims to level the playing field, enabling anyone to safely participate in mining the world’s largest crypto, and earn staking rewards on the $BTCMTX token. 

Bitcoin Minetrix Presale and Tokenomics

The Bitcoin Minetrix project aims to raise $15 million through its token presale. The presale involves 39 stages, with incremental increases in token price, starting from $0.0110 per token up to $0.0148.

The total supply of $BTCMTX tokens is 4 billion. Of the tokens sold in the presale, 42.5% will fund Bitcoin mining operations, 35% will be allocated for marketing, 15% for community initiatives, and 7.5% for staking rewards.

Bitcoin Minetrix presale

Source – bitcoinminetrix.com

To purchase $BTCMTX tokens, users need an Ethereum-compatible wallet like MetaMask. The tokens can be bought using ETH, BNB, MATIC, USDT, or a card.

The Limitations of Legacy Bitcoin Mining

The need for solutions like Bitcoin Minetrix arises from the limitations of individual hardware mining. Consider the substantial yearly expenses, often exceeding $10,000 or more, required for suitable mining rigs and the significant electricity costs, especially as mining difficulties increase. Profitability relies on avoiding disruptions in this physically demanding process.

While cloud mining services attempt to resolve hardware issues, they frequently underdeliver with opaque practices, and wrongful withholding of funds is widespread across hyped platforms offering unrealistic bitcoin contracts.

Moreover, even profitable services must contend with the massive energy consumption associated with Bitcoin mining. According to Digiconomist, the energy consumption for securing the Bitcoin blockchain network reaches an astounding 160 TWh per year, rivaling the energy consumption of small nations. This highlights the extreme strain mining places on physical resources.

As the premier Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency, Bitcoin requires tremendous computing power to confirm transactions. However, the environmental effects and barriers preventing widespread participation reveal why better systems like Bitcoin Minetrix should emerge.

JPMorgan’s Report Suggests Higher Profitability Ahead of Bitcoin Halving

According to a report by JPMorgan, Bitcoin mining is poised to see higher profitability ahead of the upcoming halving event. The network’s average daily hashrate, a measure of the computational power used for mining and transaction processing, reached a new peak of 600 EH/s (exahash per second) in March. 

This figure reflects a 4% increase from February and an 80% year-over-year growth. The increase in hashrate indicates not only growing competition among miners but also the industry’s resilience and optimism, as noted in the report.

The upcoming Bitcoin halving event, which will reduce the block reward from 6.25 to 3.125 bitcoins, casts uncertainty over mining profitability in the future despite the positive trends. In April, the halving could lead to a decline in profitability unless offset by a strong rally in Bitcoin’s price or a dramatic decrease in the network’s hashrate, according to JPMorgan.

Conclusion

Bitcoin Minetrix potentially presents an intriguing solution to the challenges associated with traditional Bitcoin mining. By offering a tokenized cloud-mining model, the platform aims to make mining more accessible to a wider audience while addressing issues like high hardware costs, electricity expenses, and environmental concerns. 

As the project approaches $13 million raised in its presale, it demonstrates the growing interest in this crypto mining approach ahead of the highly anticipated Bitcoin halving later this month.

Related

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Petar Jovanović
Editor

Petar Jovanović brings years of experience in the crypto industry to ReadWrite. With a strong belief in the potential of the web3 market since 2017, he's passionate about sharing valuable insights and knowledge. Based in Serbia, Petar graduated in Economics at the University of Niš, and went on to become the Head of Content at Captain Altcoin, an online magazine covering all things blockchain. His work has also been published on BeInCrypto and German site Kryptozeitung. Feel free to connect with Petar to discuss the exciting world of cryptocurrencies and decentralized technologies.

Related News

A digital illustration of a futuristic, high-tech trading floor dominated by the Binance logo. The space is sleek, modern, and bustling with activity as traders in high-tech suits make transactions on sleek, glowing screens. Holograms display real-time market data and updates, while drones fly overhead, assisting with logistics and information distribution. The overall ambiance is a blend of cutting-edge technology and fast-paced business, creating a vibrant, dynamic atmosphere.
Binance requests release of Nigeria-held executive
Radek Zielinski
Tuktuk crypto project
Eco Friendly Blockchain Project ‘eTukTuk’ Nears $3M Mark in Crypto Presale
Petar Jovanović
Bitcoin Minetrix
New Crypto ‘Bitcoin Minetrix’ Nears $13 Million Raised in Token Presale – What Is BTCMTX?
Petar Jovanović
a dynamic image with the ethereum logo surrounded by a glowing aura and blurred city background with skyscrapers
SEC opens comment period for Ethereum spot ETF proposals
Radek Zielinski
Book of Meow cat meme coin
Trending Meme Coins to Watch – Cat in a Dogs World (MEW), Book Of Meow (BOMEOW), Kitten Haimer (KHAI)
Arslan Butt

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A digital illustration of a futuristic, high-tech trading floor dominated by the Binance logo. The space is sleek, modern, and bustling with activity as traders in high-tech suits make transactions on sleek, glowing screens. Holograms display real-time market data and updates, while drones fly overhead, assisting with logistics and information distribution. The overall ambiance is a blend of cutting-edge technology and fast-paced business, creating a vibrant, dynamic atmosphere.
Cryptocurrency

Binance requests release of Nigeria-held executive
Radek Zielinski45 mins

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, recently issued a statement regarding Tigran Gambaryan, a key member of its Financial Crime Compliance (FCC) team, as the company engages in discussions with...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.