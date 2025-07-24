Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Nearly 645,000 UK betting accounts have been limited or closed over commercial restrictions

Nearly 645,000 UK betting accounts have been limited or closed over commercial restrictions

A dramatic close-up photograph showcases a weathered hand gently extending a modern smartphone towards the viewer. The phone’s sleek, black glass screen displays the simple word “closed” in crisp white lettering, suggesting a sense of finality or disconnection. The hand, adorned with subtle age spots and fine lines, is subtly lit from above, casting soft shadows that emphasize its texture and the phone’s reflective surface. A blurred, out-of-focus background of a dark, neutral-toned office space provides context without distracting from the central theme of closure and technology.

Out of a total of 14,923,840 active customer accounts, operators reported 643,779 accounts have been restricted in some form, equating to a rate of 4.31%.

The UK-based Gambling Commission has done a deep dive into the practice of bookmakers placing commercial restrictions on customers, with a data request made in early 2025 to see the numbers from of the largest online real-event betting providers.

The request for details covers the majority of the market, with almost 15 million customer accounts involved. It’s stated that this “has provided us with important data on how and when commercial restrictions are being applied to British gambling consumers.”

The restrictions found include all forms, with the proportion of restricted accounts varying significantly between operators.

Stake factor reduction found to be form of commercial restriction

In most cases, it’s shown that a maximum stake factor reduction is imposed. This relates to restricting the maximum stake to a percentage amount of what is available to an unrestricted customer.

“Of the active accounts, 2.68 per cent were subject to a stake factor restriction. Of restricted accounts, 62.17 per cent were subject to a stake factor restriction,” Chief Executive Andrew Rhodes reports.

“The data shows some operators use stake factor restrictions as their sole or overwhelmingly most common form of restriction.”

The second most common form of restriction was account closures, with 2.23% of active accounts being closed for commercial reasons. This applies to 51.69% of restricted accounts.

Operators can also withdraw betting facilities from customers, without explicitly closing their account but instead by applying a stake factor restriction of 0.00. This then essentially prevents a customer from placing bets at all, with this type of limit placed on 0.83% of active accounts and 19.15% of restricted accounts.

Going forward, the Commission will be aiming to understand the role that commercial restrictions may be playing in pushing customers to illegal gambling operators and driving customer behaviors like ‘multi-accounting.’

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

A statement from Udinese Calcio. FIGC revises four-year gambling ban on Maduka Okoye
FIGC revises four-year gambling ban on Maduka Okoye
Suswati Basu
Gambling now outranks intimacy as 44% say bets beat bedroom thrills – report
Suswati Basu
National flag of Brazil
Brazilian government files lawsuit against 43 betting providers
Jacob Woodward
Red background with British Horse Racing [BHA] logo in the center top, followed by the hashtag #AxeTheRacingTax underneath. British Horseracing Authority calls on Government to 'axe the tax'
British Horseracing Authority calls on Government to ‘axe the tax’
Sophie Atkinson
Front of a William Hill store front, can see the blue logo and grey shutters at the top.
William Hill goes all in on virtual sports in new upgrades
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

EY whistleblower alleges firm enabled organized crime-linked global gambling networks. Exterior view of two modern Ernst & Young (EY) office buildings with the EY logo on both, under clear blue sky.
Gambling

EY whistleblower alleges firm enabled organized crime-linked global gambling networks
Suswati Basu2 hours

A former senior partner at Ernst & Young has accused the firm of knowingly enabling organized crime-linked gambling businesses in a sweeping federal complaint filed in the Southern District of...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.