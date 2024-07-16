Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Mt. Gox moves nearly $2.7 billion in bitcoin, signaling anticipated payouts

Mt. Gox moves nearly $2.7 billion in bitcoin, signaling anticipated payouts

A futuristic cityscape with Bitcoin symbols floating above skyscrapers
tl;dr

  • Over 48,641 BTC ($3.1 billion) moved from Mt. Gox to Kraken, part of a series of transfers including test and internal transactions.
  • Kraken and other exchanges are managing Mt. Gox creditor payments, with varying payout deadlines from 20 to 90 days.
  • Mt. Gox, once handling 70% of global Bitcoin transactions, filed for bankruptcy in 2014 after losing 850,000 BTC to hacks.

On Tuesday, a significant Bitcoin (BTC) movement occurred from addresses associated with Mt. Gox, the defunct cryptocurrency exchange.

At 8:12 a.m. UTC, over 48,641 BTC (valued at $3.1 billion) was transferred from a Mt. Gox-labeled address to an unlabeled address “3JQie.” This large transfer followed a series of earlier movements, including a presumed test transaction of 0.021 BTC, an internal transfer of 44,000 BTC, and another transfer of nearly 42,588 BTC to an address later identified as another internal address.

Kraken, one of the exchanges chosen to manage creditor payments, confirmed receiving Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) transfers from the Mt. Gox Rehabilitation Trustee. Blockchain analytics platform Arkham suggested the “3JQie” address is likely associated with Kraken, with the funds currently remaining unspent.

Two Japanese exchanges, Bitbank and SBI VC Trade, have already distributed their allocated funds. Other selected firms — BitGo, Bitstamp, and Kraken — have varying payout deadlines ranging from 20 to 90 days.

These movements precede an anticipated $9 billion worth of Bitcoin repayments to Mt. Gox creditors. The exchange filed for bankruptcy in February 2014 after losing approximately 850,000 BTC to multiple hacks. The Bitcoin price experienced a temporary dip from $65,000 to $63,000 during these transfers before recovering.

What is  Mt. Gox?

Mt. Gox was once the world’s largest Bitcoin exchange, handling over 70% of all Bitcoin transactions worldwide at its peak. Founded in 2010 by Jed McCaleb and later sold to Mark Karpelès, the Tokyo-based exchange played a crucial role in the early days of cryptocurrency trading.

The name “Mt. Gox” originally stood for “Magic: The Gathering Online eXchange,” as it was initially created to be a trading platform for the popular card game before pivoting to Bitcoin trading. In February 2014, Mt. Gox suspended trading, closed its website, and filed for bankruptcy protection.

This event was one of the most significant setbacks in the history of Bitcoin, shaking investor confidence and highlighting the need for better security measures in the cryptocurrency industry. The incident led to ongoing legal proceedings and attempts to compensate affected users.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

Related News

WienerAI Meme Coin Presale Ending Soon - Potential for 100x Gains with CEX Listings Confirmed
WienerAI Meme Coin Presale Ending Soon – Potential for 100x Gains with CEX Listings Confirmed
Alvin Hemedez
A futuristic cityscape with Bitcoin symbols floating above skyscrapers
Mt. Gox moves nearly $2.7 billion in bitcoin, signaling anticipated payouts
Radek Zielinski
The Hottest Meme Coins in Presale to Consider for Your Crypto Portfolio
The Hottest Meme Coins in Presale to Consider for Your Crypto Portfolio – WienerAI, Pepe Unchained, and PlayDoge
Alvin Hemedez
New Play-to-Earn Meme Coin Aims to Become the Next GameFi Gem After Raising Over $5.7 Million in Presale
New Play-to-Earn Meme Coin Aims to Become the Next GameFi Gem After Raising Over $5.7 Million in Presale
Alvin Hemedez
5.7 Trillion SHIB Volume Spike Signals Potential Shiba Inu Price Rally and Bullish Trend for Altcoins
5.7 Trillion SHIB Volume Spike Signals Potential Shiba Inu Price Rally and Bullish Trend for Altcoins
Alvin Hemedez

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

WienerAI Meme Coin Presale Ending Soon - Potential for 100x Gains with CEX Listings Confirmed
Cryptocurrency

WienerAI Meme Coin Presale Ending Soon - Potential for 100x Gains with CEX Listings Confirmed
Alvin Hemedez2 hours

WienerAI has announced that its presale will conclude on July 31st. For participants in the WienerAI presale, tokens can be claimed directly from the original wallet after the presale concludes,...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.