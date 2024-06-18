Monster Hunter Wilds – Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything we know

If you’re not out in Elden Ring’s Lands Between, seeking out creatures to take down, you’re likely looking for your next Monster Hunter fix to skin and gut for cool weapons and armor.

Thankfully, a new iteration of the beast-killing franchise Monster Hunter Wilds is on its way. Here, we’ll take you through all of the Monster Hunter Wilds release date details, any trailers, its platforms, and other popular questions, so you can get hyped for carving up a fresh set of prehistoric titans.

Monster Hunter Wilds release date

The officially confirmed Monster Hunter Wilds release date is 2025 as of now, there is no month or day revealed.

However, going off past Monster Hunter game releases, it could be coming sooner than you think. This is due to the fact that most mainline Monster Hunter titles such as World and Rise have actually launched in Q1 thus meaning Wilds will likely follow suit.

This isn’t an absolute guarantee, but seeing as though 2025 marks four years since Monster Hunter Rise’s release, there would have been plenty of dev time for Wilds and its new innovations on the formula.

Monster Hunter Wilds trailers

There have been three Monster Hunter Wilds trailers released so far and contain a surprising amount of gameplay for you to ingest.

The first trailer, which was also Wilds’ announcement, gives us a brief look into what to expect from the world, including a hunter riding its fast, winged friend. All of this is in-game too, no CGI cutscenes present, a rarity for first trailers of any game.

The second trailer weaves both gameplay and cutscenes together and takes you on what appears to be one of the missions you’ll be tackling earlier on in the game. It’s also the first time we see some on the ground hacking and slashing that the franchise is known for, giving you a glimpse into what the new weapons are capable of.

The third trailer is very similar to number two but focuses on a different mission(s) and monsters, as well as providing some Gunlance goodness.

Monster Hunter Wilds platforms

Monster Hunter Wilds will release day one on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

This marks the first time we see a mainline Monster Hunter game make it onto PC at launch which is not only fantastic for those that have transitioned from console, but may also bring more people into the franchise.

In the past, Monster Hunter games have come to PC but it has been way after the initial release, and has removed any of the hype PC players may have had.

Interestingly, Wilds is not releasing on older gen consoles – PS4 and Xbox One – something that we’re gradually heading towards.

Most devs are still trying to shoehorn games in on previous tech, maybe to gain more sales, so it’s great to see Capcom fully embracing the future, hopefully creating a bigger and better Monster Hunter because of this.

Is Monster Hunter Wilds open world?

Contrary to that of older Monster Hunter games, Wilds will in fact be an open world title.

As to what extent this ‘open world’ will be is yet to be seen. What we do think is that it won’t work like Elden Ring, for example, allowing you to literally travel anywhere, and instead have different connected biomes that can be traversed, just not all at once.

There will likely be a ‘hub’ of some form, akin to World, since you’ll need to gather quests and talk to NPCs somewhere, and unless there are ‘safe zones’ in the open world, it won’t really work.

Is Monster Hunter Wilds crossplay?

Yes, Monster Hunter Wilds has confirmed crossplay, allowing you to go on adventures with your fellow hunters no matter what platform they are on.

Similar to the fact that Wilds has a day one PC launch, this is only great news for the overall player base. Additionally, it’ll just add more longevity to the title since it removes any barriers for those who want to party up later down the line.