Modder restores Reputation system to The Witcher 3

A fan has created a mod to add a reputation system to The Witcher 3. Kill civilians and act rudely and things will get a little harder for Geralt, but help people and perform quests and people will like you.

The system is divided into regions, so your behavior in-game will only impact the surrounding region. Doing a good deed in Novigrad won’t make people in Vizima like you, but it will endear you to the folks of Oxenford.

You can think of them as like Holds in Skyrim. A bounty in Riften doesn’t make for angry guards in Markarth. The regions in The Witcher 3 are as follows:

Temeria (White Orchard and Velen)

Nilfgaard (Vizima and the army camp)

Redania (Novigrad, Oxenford, and any other regions crossed the Pontar River)

Skellige (All Skellige islands)

Toussaint

What are the levels of reputation you can have?

There are five levels your reputation can be at, on a scale of 0 to 100. You start out each region at reputation 50, which is completely neutral.

Hated: 0 – 15

Disliked: 15 – 40

Neutral: 40 – 60

Liked: 60 – 80

Respected: 80 – 100

What does each reputation level do?

Geralt’s reputation will primarily impact the nation’s economy. Prices will be higher if your disliked and lower if you’re liked, and you’ll also be able to sell things for a better price if people like you.

The full effects are:

Hated: +30% buying price, -70% selling price, -20% bargain multiplier, -50% bet multiplier

Disliked: +15% buying price, -15% selling price, -10% bargain multiplier, -25% bet multiplier

Neutral: no difference – vanilla game prices and multipliers

Liked: -15% buying price, +15% selling price, +10% bargain multiplier, +50% bet multiplier

Respected: -30% buying price, +30% selling price, +20% bargain multiplier, +100% bet multiplier

What causes your reputation to change?

Completing quests – depending on the size of the quest and your choices, completing quests can cause you to either gain or lose reputation

Monster hunts – completing contracts will increase reputation

Racing and fighting – winning horse and boat races and any brawls will increase reputation

Place of interest – some place of interest events will gain/lose reputation depending on how they affect local communities

Stealing – will decrease reputation

Fighting guards – will decrease reputation – even more so if you kill them

Performing offensive actions in front of guards – punching a civilian for example, will decrease reputation

Modder ‘FreakVIp’ has supposedly added the system to replace one that was cut by CD Projekt Red during development. We have reached out to CDPR for comment.

Get The Witcher 3 Reputation System mod from NexusMods, available on PC only. The developer has been highly responsive to requests and has already released several versions to make the Reputation mod compatible with other existing economy mods, as well as several language options.

Featured image credit: CD Projekt Red