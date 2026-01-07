Missouri Senator Nick Schroer has filed legislation that would block the Kansas City Chiefs from operating a sportsbook in the state.

This comes after the football team confirmed plans to move into a new stadium across the state border in Kansas. Senator Schroer’s SJR 109 was pre-filed on December 31 and proposes a constitutional amendment to remove the Chiefs from the official list of teams legally allowed to run sportsbooks.

State Sen. Nick Schroer said he will be filing legislation this week “to get rid of the asinine classification of the Chiefs as Missouri's official NFL team" and will work to get rid of "the asinine ‘handshake’ border-war resolution" with Kansas. #moleghttps://t.co/aqnYJJ9WSZ — Jason Hancock (@J_Hancock) December 22, 2025

While it’s still pending approval by the Senate and the House, the bill would go up for vote among the citizens of Missouri, likely either in the November 2026 general election or at an election held for this issue in particular.

The bill’s wording repeals the section that allows sports teams that are members of professional leagues, including the NFL, replacing instead with wording that refers to entities “at any location within each sports district, as approved by each applicable professional sports team that plays its home games in such sports district”.

The Chiefs’ move to Kansas

With the Kansas City Chiefs now confirmed to no longer be playing their home games in Missouri, this would ostensibly block the team from operating a sportsbook. There does appear to be a door open for the Chiefs to continue sportsbook operations, but it would need to work via a third party.

“If a professional sports team designates a sports wagering operator to operate on its behalf, then that sports wagering operator, rather than the professional sports team, shall submit to the Commission for licensure and shall be considered the licensee for all aspects of Commission oversight and regulatory control,” states the filing.

The move has been in the works for several years, but has only recently been officially confirmed. The team announced on December 22 that it planned to build a new stadium, training facility, and mixed-use entertainment areas in Kansas, and therefore leave the Arrowhead Stadium to move across the state line for the 2031 NFL season.

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