Microsoft mocked after developer account shares ‘hideous’ AI image

As far as extolling the virtues of artificial intelligence (AI) goes, in tandem with promoting a strong, vibrant brand identity, Microsoft appears to have dropped a masterclass on how not to do it.

The US tech giant has been ridiculed after a developer shared what some called a “hideous” AI image, with significant potential to go viral on social media.

The Microsoft update from its Windows Develop account on X was intended to detail support information when migrating from UWP to WinUI 3 platforms but it appears something has been lost, in transit perhaps?

 

An AI image depicted the movement of boxed goods from one large vehicle to another, to represent the named platforms.

However,  it is fair to say the reaction online has ranged from amusement to mockery.

Microsoft met with derision over AI image

One Twitter user, @oacoello_ stated, “Microsoft UWP app development is as lazy as this AI image.” Another fired back with “That image is hideous. Don’t use AI for this.”

@douglascamata was sharp in his commentary, opining “Running too short in cash to get a human designer to do properly illustrate this? The worst is that MS thought that this would be accepted on the internet without becoming an instant meme and source of mockery.”

Then in a rather scathing and succinct critique, @pyke_64 unleashed the rebuke, “If this is a sign of the quality of your upscaling tech for PC, don’t bother.”

That is just a selection of the responses on X, alone.

It may have been intended as an informal or fun image to accompany the developer information, serving a purpose but the impact has been an unwanted one from a brand and PR perspective.

Image: @WindowsDocs/X

Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

