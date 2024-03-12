Microsoft mocked after developer account shares ‘hideous’ AI image

As far as extolling the virtues of artificial intelligence (AI) goes, in tandem with promoting a strong, vibrant brand identity, Microsoft appears to have dropped a masterclass on how not to do it.

The US tech giant has been ridiculed after a developer shared what some called a “hideous” AI image, with significant potential to go viral on social media.

The Microsoft update from its Windows Develop account on X was intended to detail support information when migrating from UWP to WinUI 3 platforms but it appears something has been lost, in transit perhaps?

What's supported when migrating from UWP to WinUI 3 WinUI 3 and the Windows App SDK are new technologies and, when compared to UWP, there are some features that aren't supported. This topic lists which features are supported before you attempt migration.https://t.co/oLF44YayNv pic.twitter.com/2yQ6u9MGxe — Windows Dev Docs (@WindowsDocs) March 11, 2024

An AI image depicted the movement of boxed goods from one large vehicle to another, to represent the named platforms.

However, it is fair to say the reaction online has ranged from amusement to mockery.

Microsoft met with derision over AI image

One Twitter user, @oacoello_ stated, “Microsoft UWP app development is as lazy as this AI image.” Another fired back with “That image is hideous. Don’t use AI for this.”

@douglascamata was sharp in his commentary, opining “Running too short in cash to get a human designer to do properly illustrate this? The worst is that MS thought that this would be accepted on the internet without becoming an instant meme and source of mockery.”

Then in a rather scathing and succinct critique, @pyke_64 unleashed the rebuke, “If this is a sign of the quality of your upscaling tech for PC, don’t bother.”

That is just a selection of the responses on X, alone.

Please tell me where I can get those versions of Windows pic.twitter.com/kcXr8doItL — Bronze (@Bronze87415846) March 12, 2024

It may have been intended as an informal or fun image to accompany the developer information, serving a purpose but the impact has been an unwanted one from a brand and PR perspective.

Image: @WindowsDocs/X