Michigan operators report $285.2M in June revenue

A total of $285.2 million in gross receipts from internet gaming (iGaming) and internet sports betting was brought in by commercial and tribal operators in Michigan in June.

The June report is now available, with the figures representing a decline in comparison to what was seen in May.

The gross receipts figure reflects a 5.4% decrease from the previous month, with iGaming gross receipts for June totaling $240.6 million which is down from $251.47 million.

“Gross sports betting receipts were $44.6 million, down from $49.96 million recorded in the previous month,” the Michigan Gaming Control Board stated.

The term ‘iGaming’ refers to online gambling where punters bet on the outcome of games of chance. It includes sports betting, eSports, online casinos, and poker within its definition.

Michigan operators: Total internet sports betting handle sees drop in June

The combined adjusted gross receipts (AGR) for iGaming and internet sports betting reached $256.5 million in June. Of that total, $226 million came from iGaming and $30.5 million from internet sports betting.

This marks a 4.3% decrease in iGaming AGR and a 14.4% decrease in sports betting AGR compared to May. When looking at the year-over-year facts, iGaming AGR rose 37.3% while sports betting AGR increased by $58.7 million compared to June 2024.

In the state of Michigan, there are 15 commercial and tribal operators that have been authorized to offer online betting. Currently, 12 of those focus on internet sports betting and 15 offer iGaming.

As for the total figure, the internet sports betting handle in June was $302.7 million which represents a 21.6% decrease from the $386.1 million reported the month prior.

This figure meant that “operators reported submitting $48.9 million in state taxes and payments,” with iGaming taxes and fees amounting to $47.1 million and internet sports betting taxes and fees being $1.8 million.

The three commercial casinos in Detroit saw $12.3 million in wagering taxes and municipal services fees paid to the City of Detroit.

Meanwhile, tribal operators reported $5.8 million in payments made to their respective governing bodies.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram