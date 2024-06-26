Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Metallica’s X account hacked to promote Solana crypto scam

Metallica’s X account hacked to promote Solana crypto scam

Metallica logo with a broken padlock, depicting a hacked social media account
TL:DR

  • Metallica's X account was hacked on June 26 to promote a fraudulent Solana token, METAL.
  • Hackers falsely claimed partnerships with Ticketmaster and MoonPay, which quickly denied involvement.
  • The token's value crashed from $3.37 million to around $90,000 within three hours.

The official X  account of legendary heavy metal band Metallica was briefly compromised to promote a crypto scam. The hackers used the opportunity to promote a fraudulent Solana-based (SOL) token with the ticker METAL late on Tuesday EST (June 25).

Screenshot of the now-deleted tweet promoting a scam. | Source: X

The now-deleted unauthorized posts claimed a partnership with Ticketmaster and involvement from fintech company MoonPay. However, both companies quickly distanced themselves from the project. MoonPay’s president, Keith Grossman, explicitly denied any connection:

If someone is offering you a $METAL token, they are not the master of puppets – they’re the master of scams! 🎸

Keep your keys safe and ride the lightning responsibly!⚡️

The hackers attempted to lure potential buyers by promising exclusive perks such as free concert tickets, custom gaming consoles, and merchandise in exchange for METAL tokens. In another deleted-post even suggested the token would offer staking rewards.

Screenshot of the now-deleted tweet promising staking rewards on the scam token. | Source: X

Metallica’s crypto scam token

Despite these claims, the token’s value plummeted shortly after its launch. According to Dexscreener data, METAL’s total value briefly peaked at $3.37 million before crashing to around $90,000 within three hours. The price dropped by nearly 100% from its high point.

METAL’s price has fallen to near-zero from its peak. | Source: DEX Screener

Metallica’s team has since regained control of the X account and deleted all posts related to the fake token. The band and their management have not yet commented on the incident, and the method of the account breach remains unclear.

This event serves as a reminder of the ongoing risks of cryptocurrency scams and the importance of verifying information from official sources, even when it appears to come from verified accounts of well-known entities.

The report follows early June leaks suggesting that Metallica is planning to hold a concert in Fortnite.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

Related News

Louisiana state capitol building with Bitcoin symbol overlay
Louisiana passes pro-Bitcoin, anti-CBDC crypto bill
Radek Zielinski
Metallica logo with a broken padlock, depicting a hacked social media account
Metallica’s X account hacked to promote Solana crypto scam
Radek Zielinski
Pepe Price Prediction
Can Pepe Make a Comeback? Exploring the Potential of the Newest PEPE Alternative, Pepe Unchained (PEPU)
Alvin Hemedez
A digital balance scale with Bitcoin logo on one side and stacks of dollar bills on the other, tipping towards the dollar side
Bitcoin ETF outflows reach $1.3B as price falls
Radek Zielinski
Marc Cuban's digital wallet, stylized as a futuristic briefcase, spilling out colorful NFT artworks against a backdrop of rising cryptocurrency graphs
Marc Cuban’s crypto wallet awakens with NFT sales
Radek Zielinski

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Louisiana state capitol building with Bitcoin symbol overlay
Cryptocurrency

Louisiana passes pro-Bitcoin, anti-CBDC crypto bill
Radek Zielinski5 seconds

On June 19, Louisiana quietly enacted House Bill 488, a crypto bill known as the "Blockchain Basics Act" or "Bitcoin Rights" bill. The legislation, set to take effect on August...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.