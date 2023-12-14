Max teams up with YouTube Primetime

American viewers can now watch movies and shows from the ad-free tier of Max on YouTube Primetime.

For a while now, the world’s most popular video-sharing platform has used its Primetime Channels to host third-party entertainment from several networks. Now, Warner Bros.’ Max (formerly HBO Max) has teamed up with YouTube to provide the ad-free tier of Max via Primetime.

That means American viewers will be able to watch a variety of scripted and unscripted programming from Warner Bros. brands like HBO, TLC, Food Network, HGTV, Cartoon Network, and OWN from December 15 onwards.

This integration is the latest effort from Warner Bros. to encourage Max subscriptions. Max’s With-Ads tier is currently priced at $9.99 a month, and its Standard Ad-Free tier is $15.99 a month, as well as its highest-priced Ultimate Ad-Free tier at $19.99 a month.

Using YouTube Primetime, users can browse, sign up for and watch their favourite shows, movies, sports and more. With so many streaming options today, Primetime Channels are designed to make it easier for viewers to watch content from multiple streaming services in one place, as well as subscribe directly to YouTube.

How to watch Max content on YouTube Primetime

You can find Primetime Channels by visiting the Explore tab on the left of YouTube, then navigating to ‘Movies and TV’. You can subscribe and watch more than 40 on-demand streaming services, with many offering a seven-day trial before requiring a paid subscription.

YouTube primetime channels are similar to Amazon Prime Channels, allowing you to stream across various networks via the YouTube app. You can also manage your different subscription services in one place.

Other features within the YouTube app or website include the recent addition of the Multiview feature, offering sports fans the option to watch four different games at once. The progression of the platform demonstrates that Google is working on having YouTube function as more than the video site it once was, but as a multi-functional entertainment platform and, in its ideal world, as a go-to streaming service for Google customers.

Featured image: Unsplash