Macau appoints Ng Wai Han as first female director of gaming regulator

Macau has officially named Ng Wai Han as the new director of its Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ), marking the first time a woman has been appointed to this significant regulatory position. Ng assumes the role effective immediately for an initial term of one year.

The announcement was made through the government’s official publication, Boletim Oficial (Número 19, II Série). Ng brings extensive experience within public administration, having previously served nearly two decades in senior positions at Macau’s Labour Affairs Bureau, including as acting deputy director. More recently, she transitioned to the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, ultimately becoming its director in September 2023.

Educated at Sun Yat-Sen University in Guangzhou, Ng possesses a Bachelor of Laws degree and a Master’s in Criminal Law. This legal foundation, paired with her proven administrative expertise, positions her well for overseeing Macau’s heavily regulated gaming market.

Secretary for Economy and Finance, Tai Kin Ip, who appointed Ng, praised her “professional competence and aptitude” as central reasons behind her selection for this prominent role.

The DICJ is Macau’s primary gaming authority, responsible for supervising casino operators and enforcing regulatory compliance. The bureau’s leadership is considered crucial to maintaining the integrity and stability of Macau’s gaming sector, especially as it navigates a transformative period with new concession agreements and evolving regulatory frameworks.

Ng’s appointment also comes at a time when Macau’s gaming industry is experiencing renewed growth following years of pandemic-related restrictions. Recent trends show substantial recovery, with strong gaming revenue figures during key holiday periods, such as the May Day celebrations.

AI image to depict Macau skyline at night / Sam Hou Fai, the Chief Executive of Macau, has intimated that the government will oversee the conclusion of the satellite casino transition process in accordance with recognized legal procedures.

Local government officials have been signaling a commitment to tighter oversight of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on enhancing corporate responsibility, protecting workers’ interests, and promoting non-gaming economic development.

The fact that Ng has been appointed shows the government’s dedication to maintaining stringent regulatory standards while hoping to also pursue sustainable growth.

As Macau continues its economic recovery, it’s very likely that No will play a vital role in shaping the future of the gaming sector, particularly regarding satellite casinos and their integration into Macau’s broader economic strategy.

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Guides Editor

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

