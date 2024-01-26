Latest Love Live! game sees release and close dates released in same announcement

The creators of the Love Live! franchise has revealed the release date of its newest entry before bizarrely announcing its shutdown date in the same announcement.

Love Live! School Idol Festival 2 MIRACLE LIVE! will be released globally in February 2024 but, according to the game’s official X account, the global version “will close its doors” just a few months later.

The announcement on X read: “We are excited to break the news to you that the global version of Love Live! School idol festival 2 MIRACLE LIVE! is launching soon in February 2024.

“However, we also want to inform you that, the Global Version will close its doors on May 31, 2024, and cease in-app purchases accordingly.

“We appreciate the love and support you’ve shown, and we’re committed to making these last few months an unforgettable moment.”

【Global Launch Notice】

School Idol Festival 2 (SIF2) follows the original game in the series, Love Live! School Idol Festival, which launched in 2013. Love Live! School Idol Festival All Stars arrived in 2019 in Japan and globally in 2020, but was shut down in 2023.

SIF2 was released in Japan in April last year and will be opened up globally next month.

Why has Love Live! School Idol Festival failed?

Since its original launch, SIF’s gameplay has not seen much improvement and, according to mxdwn.com, fans believe factors such as increased pricing and a lack of gameplay improvements have led to the Love Live! franchise’s demise. Fans were upset with the increased prices of microtransactions in SIF2 compared to the previous two games, despite no improvement in gameplay to warrant them.

It’s assumed that this is one of the largest factors behind the failure of SIF2 and, perhaps, the upcoming short lifespan of MIRACLE LIVE!

Despite that, microtransactions will be featured in the short-lived release in February, although it’s unclear what level of pricing will be included.

Featured Image: Love Live! School Idol Festival 2 MIRACLE LIVE on X