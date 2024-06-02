Languagesx
Last Day to Buy 'Dogeverse' in Presale Before Launch: Next Meme Coin to Watch in June?

Last Day to Buy ‘Dogeverse’ in Presale Before Launch: Next Meme Coin to Watch in June?

Last Day to Buy 'Dogeverse' in Presale Before Launch - Next Meme Coin to Watch in June?

A new meme coin Dogeverse is ending its successful crypto presale tomorrow at 10am UTC after raising over $15 million. Potential buyers now have around 24 hours left to purchase Dogeverse tokens before the presale closes and this hot new meme coin project launches on exchanges.

Last Chance to Buy Dogeverse at Presale Price

Investors have until June 3rd, 2024 at 10 AM UTC to participate in the Dogeverse presale and acquire $DOGEVERSE tokens at the discounted price of $0.00031. After tomorrow, the opportunity to buy at this low presale rate will be gone as Dogeverse transitions to launch.

On June 5th at 10 AM UTC, presale participants will be able to claim their $DOGEVERSE token purchases. Then, it is expected, that just a few days later, around June 10th, Dogeverse will officially launch with $DOGEVERSE listing on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) for public trading. The tight timeline shows this multi-chain meme coin project is zooming towards its hotly-anticipated debut.

Could Dogeverse Be the Next Meme Coin to Explode?

Dogeverse pays homage to Dogecoin and the iconic Doge meme with its mascot “Cosmo the Chain Hopping Doge”. However, it brings a twist by operating simultaneously across Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, and Base blockchains.

This multi-chain approach leverages cross-chain bridging to allow easy transfers of $DOGEVERSE between the supported networks with low fees. Holders can participate in the presale on any of the chains and then trade $DOGEVERSE across DEXs on all six after launch.

The multi-chain functionality provides utility for DeFi, gaming, metaverse and more by enhancing blockchain interoperability. Dogeverse also offers estimated 41% APY staking rewards for earning passive income on your $DOGEVERSE holdings. Over 38 billion DOGEVERSE tokens have already been staked, according to the project’s official website.

The key innovation of Dogeverse is definitely its multi-chain architecture, allowing this meme coin to operate across multiple blockchain ecosystems and tap into a wider audience from the start. This could potentially position Dogeverse to become the next breakout meme coin success story this cycle.

Community and Marketing Efforts

Dogeverse has an active community with over 25K X followers and around 16K Telegram members. The team is highly engaged, providing regular updates to keep the growing community informed – a key element for new crypto projects.

The marketing push includes collaborations with many crypto media outlets such as CryptoPotato, CaptainAltcoin, The Cryptonomist, among others, and influencers like ClayBro, who has nearly 130K YouTube subscribers. In today’s video, ClayBro emphasizes this is the last chance before Dogeverse lists, encouraging his viewers to get in during the closing presale window.

Conclusion

To sum it up, a new multi-chain meme coin Dogeverse is about to finish a successful $15M+ presale tomorrow, representing one of the final opportunities to buy the $DOGEVERSE token at a low rate before potential exchange listing around June 10th. All eyes are on Dogeverse as a potentially exciting new meme crypto project to watch closely this month.

Petar Jovanović
Crypto Writer

Petar Jovanović brings years of experience in the crypto industry to ReadWrite. With a strong belief in the potential of the web3 market since 2017, he's passionate about sharing valuable insights and knowledge. Based in Serbia, Petar graduated in Economics at the University of Niš, and went on to become the Head of Content at Captain Altcoin, an online magazine covering all things blockchain. His work has also been published on BeInCrypto and German site Kryptozeitung. Feel free to connect with Petar to discuss the exciting world of cryptocurrencies and decentralized technologies.

