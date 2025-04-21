Las Vegas Sands announces $100,000 charity donation

The Las Vegas Sands has announced a $100,000 donation to a local charity through the Sands Cares Foundation.

The charity is a community engagement program named 100 Black Men Las Vegas that was set up to reinforce the educational and support pathways of Black youths and their families in Nevada.

Nevada charity benefits from $100,000 donation

Gentry Richardson, Executive Director of 100 Black Men Las Vegas, said, “Sands has always understood our overall goal across all of our offerings, which work together to empower our youth and community members to be healthy, self-sufficient, and successful.”

100 Black Men Las Vegas reaches out across Southern Nevada to a variety of age groups from youth to adulthood. The charity runs educational and development programs such as CrossRoads Mentoring and Life Skills, Youth Economic Empowerment Club, financial literacy, leadership development, and Thanksgiving with the 100 and Friends.

“As a leading community service organization in the Black community and Southern Nevada, 100 Black Men Las Vegas continues to have tremendous results in preparing and advancing young people to achieve their goals, while providing a critical foundation of social service support,” Ron Reese, Senior Vice President of Global Communications and Corporate Affairs, said.

Sands Cares is the charity arm of the Las Vegas entertainment resort, which aims to “integrate corporate giving, nonprofit capacity building and Team Member volunteerism,” according to the charity website.

Las Vegas Sands is a Nevada entertainment, casino, and gaming resort part of Sands China Ltd. The other resorts include Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Sands Macao in Macao SAR, China.

We reported that the Sands China Ltd group would be expanding its reach in Singapore with the announcement that the Marina Bay Sands had been granted a S$12 billion loan.

Image: Las Vegas Sands.