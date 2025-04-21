Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Las Vegas Sands announces $100,000 charity donation

Las Vegas Sands announces $100,000 charity donation

Sands logo in gold font on a purple background announcing charity donation

The Las Vegas Sands has announced a $100,000 donation to a local charity through the Sands Cares Foundation.

The charity is a community engagement program named 100 Black Men Las Vegas that was set up to reinforce the educational and support pathways of Black youths and their families in Nevada.

Nevada charity benefits from $100,000 donation

Gentry Richardson, Executive Director of 100 Black Men Las Vegas, said, “Sands has always understood our overall goal across all of our offerings, which work together to empower our youth and community members to be healthy, self-sufficient, and successful.”

100 Black Men Las Vegas reaches out across Southern Nevada to a variety of age groups from youth to adulthood. The charity runs educational and development programs such as CrossRoads Mentoring and Life Skills, Youth Economic Empowerment Club, financial literacy, leadership development, and Thanksgiving with the 100 and Friends.

“As a leading community service organization in the Black community and Southern Nevada, 100 Black Men Las Vegas continues to have tremendous results in preparing and advancing young people to achieve their goals, while providing a critical foundation of social service support,” Ron Reese, Senior Vice President of Global Communications and Corporate Affairs, said.

Sands Cares is the charity arm of the Las Vegas entertainment resort, which aims to “integrate corporate giving, nonprofit capacity building and Team Member volunteerism,” according to the charity website.

Las Vegas Sands is a Nevada entertainment, casino, and gaming resort part of Sands China Ltd. The other resorts include Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Sands Macao in Macao SAR, China.

We reported that the Sands China Ltd group would be expanding its reach in Singapore with the announcement that the Marina Bay Sands had been granted a S$12 billion loan.

Image: Las Vegas Sands.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

UK government plans to ease slot machine restrictions halted
Rachael Davies
High school teenagers
Online gambling is the growing hobby of high school students
Rachael Davies
AI image to depict the state flag flying in Colorado / Colorado’s House Finance Committee has given its approval to new legislation, House Bill 1311, aimed to increase tax revenue from free bets. 
Colorado presents House Bill 1311 to tax free bets
Graeme Hanna
Holland Casino revenue slumps as Dutch tax rise looms
Joel Loynds
Michigan Gaming Control Board raises awareness about human trafficking risks in casino industry
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gambling

UK government plans to ease slot machine restrictions halted
Rachael Davies31 minutes

The UK adult gaming center (AGC) industry has been left 'frustrated' as plans to ease high street slot machine regulations are put on pause. British ministers were expected to ease...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.