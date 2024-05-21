Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Larian opens new Poland studio after seeing talent in the area

Larian opens new Poland studio after seeing talent in the area

Larian Studios Warsaw promotional poster showing logo ahead of city backdrop
TL:DR

  • Larian Studios opens a new Poland studio, bringing their total hubs to seven globally.
  • The Warsaw team will work on two ambitious RPGs, as announced on the X platform on May 20.
  • CEO Swen Vincke chose Warsaw for its RPG talent; job listings are now posted for various roles.

The game developer behind Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios, has officially opened a new Poland studio in Warsaw with two ‘very ambitious’ RPGs being first on the to-do list.

The addition of the Eastern European studio brings the total of Larian’s hubs up to seven with their other bases being in Barcelona, Dublin, Gent, Guildford, Kuala Lumpur, and Quebec.

Taking to social media, the Larian Studios account published the news on the X platform (formerly Twitter) on Monday (May 20).

They welcomed the expansion by saying: “With two very ambitious RPGs now starting development, what better way to see our visions realized than by growing the team and opening a 7th studio in the heart of Poland’s lively gaming scene!”

https://x.com/larianstudios/status/1792495491256664211

The two RPGs that the team is referring to are unknown for the time being, but clues could soon begin to drop when the Poland-based team settles in.

Larian Studios open in Warsaw after seeing the talent

When talking about why Warsaw was decided as being a major hub for the independent developer, the CEO Swen Vincke reminisces on a visit to the Game Industry Conference in 2023.

“Visiting GIC last year confirmed what I’d been thinking for a while – there’s a lot of talent here and a lot of devs who think like us.

“On top of that, many of them want to work on RPGs so it’s a match made in heaven.

“Our plan for the Polish studio is very simple. Build a team that can work on our two – very ambitious – new RPGs and enjoy the fruits of their labor. We’re a very bottom up company so I’m eager to see what new things they’ll bring us. I think it’ll work really well.”

The company has hit the ground running after the announcement with several job listings being added to the database. These include openings for a Writer, RPG Designer, Engine Programmer, Graphics Programmer, Producer, QA Lead, Gameplay Scripter, and Tools Programmer.

They even have an open application listed on the board, as they write they’ll “accept open applications” from those who don’t see any roles listed that fit their skillset or needs.

Featured Image: From Larian Studios Twitter

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

the title character Senua of Hellblade 2 stares ahead at the viewer, wearing traditional war paint of her Pictish people. The game is set in 9th century Iceland.
Hellblade II reviews roundup: If critics agree on anything, it’s visually impressive
Owen Good
Glorious D2 mouse
Glorious’ new D2 mouse has all the comfort, speed, and performance you need
Paul McNally
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree trailer shows fiery rampage. This image shows a fiery and dramatic scene, likely from a cinematic moment in a video game or film. The main focus is on a character wearing a detailed, ornate mask, looking downwards with an intense and menacing expression. The character is bathed in a deep red glow, emphasizing a sense of danger or evil. The background features flickering flames and glowing embers, adding to the overall ominous atmosphere. The lighting and details suggest a moment of high drama or confrontation.
New Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree trailer shows fiery rampage
Suswati Basu
a young man leans up against a colorful and uniquely designed street racing car, looking at the viewer, in a scene from the video game Need for Speed Unbound
Need For Speed Unbound’s latest update adds two modes inspired by classics of the series
Owen Good
Screenshot of Sora from Kingdom Hearts
Square Enix’s Kingdom Hearts is finally coming to Steam
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

the title character Senua of Hellblade 2 stares ahead at the viewer, wearing traditional war paint of her Pictish people. The game is set in 9th century Iceland.
Gaming

Hellblade II reviews roundup: If critics agree on anything, it's visually impressive
Owen Good22 mins

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 launched on May 21, with reviews of Ninja Theory’s Xbox Series X and Windows PC exclusive coming in the dame day. Microsoft is looking to the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.