Larian opens new Poland studio after seeing talent in the area

The game developer behind Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios, has officially opened a new Poland studio in Warsaw with two ‘very ambitious’ RPGs being first on the to-do list.

The addition of the Eastern European studio brings the total of Larian’s hubs up to seven with their other bases being in Barcelona, Dublin, Gent, Guildford, Kuala Lumpur, and Quebec.

Taking to social media, the Larian Studios account published the news on the X platform (formerly Twitter) on Monday (May 20).

They welcomed the expansion by saying: “With two very ambitious RPGs now starting development, what better way to see our visions realized than by growing the team and opening a 7th studio in the heart of Poland’s lively gaming scene!”

The two RPGs that the team is referring to are unknown for the time being, but clues could soon begin to drop when the Poland-based team settles in.

Larian Studios open in Warsaw after seeing the talent

When talking about why Warsaw was decided as being a major hub for the independent developer, the CEO Swen Vincke reminisces on a visit to the Game Industry Conference in 2023.

“Visiting GIC last year confirmed what I’d been thinking for a while – there’s a lot of talent here and a lot of devs who think like us.

“On top of that, many of them want to work on RPGs so it’s a match made in heaven.

“Our plan for the Polish studio is very simple. Build a team that can work on our two – very ambitious – new RPGs and enjoy the fruits of their labor. We’re a very bottom up company so I’m eager to see what new things they’ll bring us. I think it’ll work really well.”

The company has hit the ground running after the announcement with several job listings being added to the database. These include openings for a Writer, RPG Designer, Engine Programmer, Graphics Programmer, Producer, QA Lead, Gameplay Scripter, and Tools Programmer.

They even have an open application listed on the board, as they write they’ll “accept open applications” from those who don’t see any roles listed that fit their skillset or needs.

Featured Image: From Larian Studios Twitter