Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino confirms it’ll reopen on Friday after shooting killed two

A Texas-based casino, called Kickapoo Lucky Eagle, has announced they will soon be reopening to guests following a shooting which killed two people and injured five.

The casino will reopen on Friday, October 3, almost a week after a man opened fire. The man initially fled the scene, according to KSAT, but was apprehended hours later in Wilson County. He was then extradited to Maverick County, which is where Eagle Pass is located (where the casino is based).

On Monday, the casino took to social media to address the tragic events and announced the venue would remain temporarily closed.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic events that occurred at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino this weekend. Our deepest condolences go out to the victims, their families, and all those affected.

“Out of respect for those impacted and to allow authorities to continue their investigation, the casino will remain temporarily closed. We will share updates as they become available.”

Many people in the comments online have left their condolences to the families and people affected, with over 600 comments left on the initial post.

Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino has confirmed that both the hotel and casino will be open

The KSAT report says that Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber told their journalist on Monday that the man’s bond totals $4.5 million per capital murder charge, and $300,000 per aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Yesterday, October 1, the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino announced it would reopen later this week: “We will reopen to guests on Friday, October 3, at 10:00 a.m.

“As we reopen, we are committed to supporting our team, our guests, and are grateful for the strength of our community. We look forward to seeing everyone.”

The business confirmed in a comment to someone asking for clarification that both the casino and the hotel will be back open later this week.

Featured Image: Credit to J.R.Ramos on Wikimedia Commons