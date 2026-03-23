Home Kentucky lawmakers advance sweeping gaming bill, raising betting age limits

Kentucky lawmakers advance sweeping gaming bill, raising betting age limits

Kentucky sports betting on mobile app with Louisville skyline background, illustrating online wagering growth and new gambling bill in Kentucky

Kentucky lawmakers are moving forward with a wide-ranging bill that would overhaul how the state regulates fantasy contests, sports betting, and charitable gaming, with the proposal now sitting in the Senate for further consideration.

The measure, known as House Bill 904, passed the House on March 19 with a 79–15 vote. It reached the Senate the next day and was sent to the Committee on Committees. Sponsored by Rep. Michael Meredith and Rep. Matthew Koch, the legislation would increase the authority of the Kentucky Horse Racing and Gaming Corporation while laying out detailed rules across several gaming sectors.

The bill hopes to introduce a new system to regulate fantasy contest operators. It gives the state corporation power to license and supervise these businesses, while requiring stronger protections against fraud and illegal activity. Companies would need to confirm user identities and block anyone under the legal age from participating.

Lawmakers are also drawing a sharper line between fantasy contests and traditional sports betting. The bill keeps the minimum age for fantasy contests at 18 but raises the legal age for sports wagering to 21, creating a new distinction in how the two activities are treated under state law. 

Location verification is another key requirement. Operators must use “geolocation technology to verify” where participants are physically located. The bill also calls for routine audits, including independent financial reviews and compliance checks to ensure operators follow the rules.

New bill in Kentucky tie gaming access to child support compliance

One provision links access to online gaming with unpaid child support. The state would maintain a registry of individuals who owe at least $1,000, and operators would be required to screen all applicants against it.

The legislation states operators must “deny account creation to any applicant who is a disqualified person” listed on the registry. Existing accounts could be suspended until the individual is removed from the list.

The bill also tightens licensing standards. Applicants and key personnel would undergo background checks, and anyone with felony convictions, illegal gambling offenses, or certain fraud-related crimes would be disqualified. Operators would also need to actively monitor for suspicious activity, including match fixing or other integrity risks tied to sporting events.

Financially, the bill creates new funding streams tied to gaming activity. A “fantasy contest administration fund” would collect fees and taxes to cover regulatory costs, support problem gambling programs, and contribute to the state pension system. Another fund would direct revenue from fixed-odds horse race betting toward race purses.

The tax changes come as Kentucky’s gaming market continues to grow. According to recent data, gambling revenue in the state rose 54% in February 2025 compared with the same month last year, reflecting strong demand across sports betting and related platforms.

The legislation also updates charitable gaming rules by raising prize limits, adjusting licensing fees, and strengthening oversight. It adds responsible gaming measures, including self-exclusion options and required disclosures about gambling risks.

As of March 20, the bill remains under Senate review, marking its next step in the legislative process.

Featured image: Canva

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Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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