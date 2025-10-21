Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home Kalshi opposes Nevada regulators’ emergency bid to lift trading injunction

Kalshi opposes Nevada regulators’ emergency bid to lift trading injunction

Kalshi opposes Nevada regulators’ emergency bid to lift trading injunction. Kalshi typed logo on top of green background next to cityscape of Nevada.

KalshiEX, LLC (Kalshi) has filed a brief response opposing Nevada regulators’ request for an emergency review of their effort to lift a preliminary injunction. The injunction currently lets the company keep offering event contract trading in the state. The filing follows a motion submitted by the Nevada Gaming Control Board on Friday (October 17), asking the court to end the injunction and stop Kalshi from offering those event contract lines.

The predictions provider has been relying on the injunction and its oversight by the federally regulated Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as part of its defense in court cases in Nevada, Maryland, and several other states.

In its filing reviewed by ReadWrite, Kalshi stated that the defendants “have failed to meet their burden to demonstrate that emergency consideration is warranted.” The company argued that Nevada’s motion “should be heard in the standard course,” adding that emergency motions are “disfavored because of the numerous problems they create for the opposing party and the court resolving them.”

Nevada argues Kalshi’s event contracts fall outside CFTC jurisdiction

The preliminary injunction, issued on April 9 of this year, found that Nevada’s restrictions on Kalshi’s exchange operations were overruled by the Commodity Exchange Act. The court decided that Kalshi’s activities fall under the exclusive authority of the CFTC. The state’s new motion follows an October 14 ruling in a separate case involving the North American Derivatives Exchange (Nadex), which held that event contracts “that turn on the outcome of an event are not swaps within the CFTC’s exclusive jurisdiction.”

Kalshi contended that the issues raised in Nevada’s motion are “novel, substantial, and important,” and therefore merit “ample attention from, and full consideration by, the parties, and the Court.” The filing further asserted that the defendants had not shown they would be “irreparably prejudiced” by proceeding under a standard briefing schedule, noting that “the preliminary injunction in question has been in place for nearly six months.”

Kalshi said by stating that it “will respond to the substance of Motion to Dissolve in due course on the schedule ordered by the Court.” The response was filed on Sunday (October 19) by attorneys from Bailey Kennedy and Milbank LLP.

However, legal expert Daniel Wallach pointed out that Kalshi asked the U.S. District Court to issue a permanent injunction and declaratory relief against the Ohio Casino Control Commission, or OCCC. In the case filed on October 7, Kalshi also submitted a memorandum requesting an emergency temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction.

Featured image: Kalshi / Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Kambi x BetNation logos
Kambi signs multi-year agreement with Betnation to bring sportsbook to the Netherlands
Rachael Davies
Illustration of three overlapping cards showing the numbers 2, 0, 2, and 4 in sequence, with the largest green card displaying the number 4 prominently. A white die showing five black dots sits in front of the cards on a blue background. Belgium's Gambling Commission pushes regulatory reform in annual report
Belgium’s Gambling Commission pushes regulatory reform in annual report
Rachael Davies
Playtech denies Evolution Black Cube report claims as stock price plummets
Suswati Basu
Online gambling, person playing on a tablet. Safer gambling messages could increase gamblers' use of protective tools
Safer gambling messages could increase gamblers’ use of protective tools
Rachael Davies
Illegal gambling FBI raid in Wilder sparks community outrage for ‘excessive force’
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Kambi x BetNation logos
Gambling

Kambi signs multi-year agreement with Betnation to bring sportsbook to the Netherlands
Rachael Davies1 hour

Kambi's Turnkey Sportsbook is coming to the Netherlands in a new multi-year agreement signed between Kambi and Betnation. Kambi, known for offering a ready-to-use sportsbook to betting operators, has signed...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software