Home Jonathan Tamayo wins World Series of poker and $10m

Jonathan Tamayo wins World Series of poker and $10m

Nightscape image of Las Vegas, Nevada / Jonathan Tamayo wins World Series of Poker Main Event 2024 in Las Vegas.

Jonathan Tamayo emerged victorious at the World Series of Poker’s Main Event in Las Vegas on Wednesday (July 17), claiming a massive $10 million cash bonanza, to accompany the gold winner’s bracelet and a newfound status. 

The 38-year-old from Humble, Texas saw off fellow poker pro Jordan Griff at the Paris and Horseshoe casino resorts in Vegas, owned by the Caesars group. After three hours of heads-up action, Tamayo claimed victory over Griff as the money went all in. He produced two pairs against Griff’s top pair to take the glory and riches. 

However, all is not lost for the 30-year-old amateur player from Scottsdale, Arizona who can console himself with the cool $6 million cash pot reserved for the second-placed player in the contest. 

The unassuming Tamayo reacted with disbelief to his stunning success, which appeared unlikely, especially after a dramatic turn of events on Day 4 which probably should have seen him eliminated, only for another competitor to fold their hand early. 

Once in a lifetime opportunity

When asked how it felt to be the last person standing, the golf and fantasy sports enthusiast reflected, “Not real life. My roommate’s picture is right there from 2015. We both have banners now. What in the world just happened?” 

Tamayo continued, “I’m just kind of taking it in right now. Because this perspective, and actually, let’s take a perspective photo just so I can have one for myself. This is what it looks like from here,” as he took a selfie to capture the immediate moment of glory. 

At his side during the run-in was friend and roommate, 2015 Main Event champion, Joe McKeehen who provided some wise counsel on how to approach the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. 

“Leading up to it, Joe was just like, play your game. I realized you’re never going to play perfect poker, and weird things happen,” stated Tamayo. “And it’s just unreal.” 

Before the $10,000 buy-in 2024 WSOP Main Event, which attracted a record 10,112 players, Tamayo had racked up $2.3 million in live tournament prize money and just over $1 million from online tournaments.

The closest he previously came to winning the WSOP Main Event was in 2009 when he was eliminated in 21st place with a payout of $352,832.

Image credit: Julian Paefgen/Unsplash

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

