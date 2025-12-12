Joe Maloney has been announced as the new President of the Sports Betting Alliance (SBA), making the move from the American Gaming Association (AGA).

The current President of the SBA, Jeremy Kudon, will make the move upstairs to take on the role of Chairman as he looks to lead the organization into a new era. The change comes as a number of big players, including FanDuel and DraftKings, resigned from the AGA last month.

“We are thrilled to welcome Joe as President of the Sports Betting Alliance,” said Kudon.

“His deep understanding of gaming policy, proven leadership in public affairs, and established relationships make him an ideal leader during this crucial time for our industry.”

Lots to achieve and pumped to continue to deliver the benefits of legal online markets to more Americans! Let’s go! https://t.co/q0g9S3rhxI — Joe Maloney (@joeymaloney) December 11, 2025

“I’m honored to step into this role with the Sports Betting Alliance during such a critical moment for the industry,” added Maloney upon joining the SBA.

“Legal, regulated sports betting and iGaming are delivering meaningful consumer protections, enhanced integrity monitoring, and economic benefits to states, bringing activity once confined to the shadows into the light. I look forward to working with stakeholders throughout the country to continue strengthening the industry and ensuring its long-term success.”

Joe Maloney made an impact at the American Gaming Association

Maloney arrives at the SBA with a big reputation following his spell at the American Gaming Association.

He made the move there from the NFL team, the Washington Commanders, in January 2024. In this role, he oversaw the Commanders’ support of sports betting across the states of Maryland and Virginia.

This eventually led to partnerships with FanDuel and Fanatics, while Maloney also ensured the Commanders became the first NFL team to join the Have a Game Plan campaign, the AGA’s public service initiative to encourage safer gambling.

He also helped launch the Play Smart from the Start Consumer Hub during his time at the AGA, a platform which helped players think about responsible gambling.

“The Play Smart from the Start Consumer Hub was born from a simple idea: responsible gaming should be foundational to the player experience,” said Maloney following the launch of the hub.

Featured image: Sports Betting Alliance via X