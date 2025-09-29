Popular Search Terms

Japan cracks down on casino advertising, with two arrested

Two people in Japan have been arrested on suspicion of allegedly running a website promoting an online casino based overseas and facilitating illegal gambling.

According to The Japan News, the website is believed to have attracted around 670 customers over a total of four years. It’s reported to be the Gifu Prefectural Police who are working on the investigation, with the site reported in the press to claim ‘guaranteed wins.’

The publisher also states that it’s believed about 670 people introduced by the defendant sent cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin, totalling about ¥70 billion to the casino as wagers.

This marks one of the first major crackdowns in the country relating to advertising for an online casino. In Japan, connecting to online casinos and gambling is a crime.

“No customer ultimately wins at online casinos. Only the operators and related businesses profit,” said a senior police official, according to The Japan Times.

“Even casino sites legally operated overseas will be targeted in crackdowns if they advertise to Japanese audiences and encourage gambling. Do not enter advertising contracts with casino operators.”

It was in the last month that the country revised its gambling laws in an effort to curb addiction. Now, the overhauled gambling addiction prevention methods will prevent online casinos from launching, as well as banning the posting of advertisements across the web, including social media.

Is gambling through a casino illegal in Japan?

On the National Police Agency official website, it clearly states that even if it is an online casino that is legally operated overseas, it is a crime to connect from within Japan and gamble.

People have been urged to never use online casinos, including free ones or ones that offer free bonus points. “Baccarat, slots, sports betting, etc., regardless of their name or content, gambling online is a crime,” the website states when translated into English. For those who gamble, they can be fined up to 500,000 yen or charged.

Most forms of gambling are banned in the East Asian country, but there are some exceptions which include betting on horse racing and certain motor sports.

