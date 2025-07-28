Irish bank PTSB announces voluntary block for gambling transactions

One of Ireland’s biggest retail banks, PTSB, has announced a voluntary in-app gambling block for customers.

PTSB has announced plans for a digital voluntary block for customers who want to stop any card transactions related to gambling. This comes after the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland (GRAI) has worked with the Irish Banking Culture Board, the Irish Banking and Payments Federation, and individual banks for several months to encourage more financial institutions to take similar steps.

“We very much welcome PTSB’s introduction of an in-app gambling block,” said Anne Marie Caulfield, CEO of the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland. “This represents a proactive and valuable Consumer Protection measure helping to reduce the risk of gambling-related harms.”

Such a block acts as a consumer protection measure for any customers suffering from gambling harm or who might want to pause their gambling activities. Other banks in Ireland already offering such a service include Bank of Ireland, AIB, EBS, and Revolut.

“At PTSB, the safety and welfare of our customers is of the utmost importance, and we’re committed to ensuring our customers have the knowledge and confidence to make informed financial decisions and plan for their future,” said Patrick Farrell, PTSB’s Retail Banking Officer. “Problem gambling is increasingly becoming a societal issue that warrants the closest attention, as it can have hugely damaging implications for individuals, their families and loved ones.

“We know from ESRI research that one in 30 adults in Ireland suffers from problem gambling, but worryingly a further 279,000 adults show moderate evidence of it. That’s why we have introduced this voluntary gambling block in-app so that it is accessible when our customers need it most.”

How to protect yourself from gambling-related harm

While such blocks are useful for helping people to take action on their own gambling habits, other measures included by the GRAI include gambling blocking software and self-exclusion programs. As an organization, the GRAI also advocates for limiting gambling adverts, with a daytime gambling ad ban already in place in Ireland since March 2025.

That same month also saw the initial establishment of the GRAI, who have spent the months since on the National Gambling Exclusion Register, with plans for it to be operational as soon as possible following the commencement of the organization’s licensing function.

