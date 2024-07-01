Instagram creators can now make AI versions of themselves

Instagram will soon bring AI characters made by creators to the platform, with tests to begin in the U.S.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement initially through a post on his broadcast channel. He said: “Rolling out an early test in the U.S. of our AI studio so you might start seeing AIs from your favorite creators and interest-based AIs in the coming weeks on Instagram.

“These will primarily show up in messaging for now, and will be clearly labeled as AI.

“It’s early days and the first beta version of these AIs, so we’ll keep working on improving them and make them available to more people soon.”

The announcement comes on the same day (June 27) that the startup Character.AI shared the new feature where users can talk with AI avatars over a call.

Zuckerberg said they were working with several creators in the early roll-out stages of the creator-made chatbots. They’ve been working with the meme account Waste and technology creator Don Allen Stevenson, along with a handful of others.

In an interview with Kallaway, the CEO of Facebook and Instagram explained how the beginning stages will be like an experiment to see what works: “I don’t think we know going into this, what is going to be the most engaging and entertaining and trust-building formula for this.

“So we want to give people tools so that you can experiment with this and see what ends up working well.”

AI studio could soon be used by all creators following the initial launch

While it won’t be a full rollout, there’s hope that every creator and small business can create an AI for themselves in due time.

“There needs to be a lot of different APIs that get created to reflect people’s different interests. So a big part of the approach is going to be enabling every creator, and then eventually also every small business on the platform, to create an AI for themselves to help them interact with their community, and their customers if they’re a business.”

Meta will start testing the AI studio with around 50 creators in the US and a small percentage of its users. It could be fully launched by August.

Featured Image: Via Ideogram