Home How to get the Meowmere sword in Stardew Valley

How to get the Meowmere sword in Stardew Valley

A screenshot showing a farm in Stardew Valley.

Ah, you are playing Stardew Valley again now the patch is out, aren’t you? Well, it’s a good choice because it is still a truly great game. Today we are going to get the legendary Meowmere Sword, which will be familiar to you if you played Terraria as well. You did play Terraria didn’t you?

This weapon is one of the game’s new secrets so there are a couple of minor hoops to jump through, starting with obtaining a couple of items, one of which can take a little time to acquire. Let’s crack on.

How to get the Ancient Doll

Right, we need an Ancient Doll and we need one fast. Unfortunately for us, it is a pretty rare drop. We never said getting this particular sword was going to be easy. For starters let’s go underground and do some mining.

Digging in specific locales like Cindersap Forest, Pelican Town, and the Mountain gives us the best chance of a drop. Of these, we found Cindersap Forest the most fruitful, but that might just be pure luck on our behalf. Your odds may vary elsewhere. Stick to these areas though and you should get a doll before too long.

The Ancient Doll can also drop on super-rare occasions while you are fishing, so you could strike it lucky. The other chance is that you get given one during the Feast of the Winter Star, but again the odds seem stacked against you here.

How to get the Faraway Stone

Once the Ancient Doll is in your possession, the next phase of your journey involves a sacrifice. Our favorite. Venture deep into the mines to level 100, where a pit of lava awaits. It’s here that you must part with the Ancient Doll, casting it into the molten depths to be rewarded with the Faraway Stone.

How to get the Meowmere Sword

With the Faraway Stone secured, your final destination is the Wizard Tower in Pelican Town. Head into its basement to discover a patch of green vines. It’s at the base of these vines that you’ll place the Faraway Stone. This will trigger a cutscene.

An interdimensional cat emerges to bestow upon you the Meowmere Sword. Hang on, did that cat just come from Terraria? Sword in hand, you now have the secret weapon in Stardew Valley 1.6. Well done you.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s

