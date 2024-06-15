Languagesx
How to get Food in Empires of the Undergrowth

How to get Food in Empires of the Undergrowth

Empires of the Undergrowth

It’s strange how certain types of games suddenly appear in vogue. Take Ant games for example, something you would never have thought about. During the weekend’s flurry of gaming showcases, we got a look at Empire of the Ants and it looked amazing.

However, a few days before, Empires of the Undergrowth, an amazing ant game with elements that will remind you of Command & Conquer came out after seven (yes seven) years in development and early access.

If you have just picked it up because of the fuss it is generated for being truly excellent, or you just typed in Ant games into Google and found it that way, you may be struggling to get started with some of the basics. So let’s help you out there.

How to get food

Empires of the Undergrowth is an RTS game where your main resource is Food. Your ant colony needs food to survive and therefore it is of utmost importance.

It is important to win your fights as the reward for doing so is Food. Losing a battle means you need more ants to hatch, and this takes more food leaving you in a vicious insect circle.

Managing limited Food resources is vital to any kind of progression in Empires of the Undergrowth

Look for areas that are marked with an exclamation mark and set your worker ants to dig through here. If the markers are green it means there should be some safe supplies there, if they are red then you will have to battle past enemies to get through. Defeating these enemies will supply you with food, but losing, well we have explained the consequences of that already.

Completing a stage in Story Mode will give you rewards of Food and some Royal Jelly to buff your ants and send food to your main colony.

Once you have completed a stage you will get he option to do it again in Challenge Mode. This is obviously more, er challenging but should you succeed you will get more rewards that will help you progress through the subsequent stages faster and survive longer.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

