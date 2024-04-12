Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Chinese fund managers seek Bitcoin ETF approval in Hong Kong

Chinese fund managers seek Bitcoin ETF approval in Hong Kong

An image of the Hong Kong skyline with Bitcoin symbols or graphics overlaid, representing the potential introduction of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the city.
TL:DR

  • Hong Kong may approve a Bitcoin spot ETF, attracting $25 billion from Chinese investors.
  • Mainland-based funds seek approval for spot Bitcoin ETFs in Hong Kong, eyeing Chinese market.

Hong Kong, a prominent global financial hub and a gateway for Chinese overseas investments, is poised to green-light a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) linked to Bitcoin (BTC).

According to a Coindesk report, Singapore-based crypto services provider Matrixport noted that this investment vehicle could potentially unlock up to $25 billion in demand from Chinese investors through the Southbound Stock Connect program, which allows qualified mainland Chinese investors to access eligible shares listed in Hong Kong.

Matrixport’s report suggests that the approval of Hong Kong-listed Bitcoin Spot ETFs could attract several billion dollars of capital from mainland investors, as the Southbound Connect program facilitates up to 500 billion RMB (HK$540 billion and $70 billion) per year in transactions. Based on the potential available capacity, Matrixport estimates that up to HK$200 billion (US$25 billion) could be channeled into these Bitcoin ETFs.

The Stock Connect program allows mainland Chinese investors to purchase up to HK$540 billion worth of Chinese stocks annually. However, data from 360MarketIQ reveals that flows in the past three years have fallen short of the limit by HK$100 to HK$200 billion ($15 billion to $25 billion), leaving a potential quota for Bitcoin ETF investment flows if the approval occurs without restrictions.

Bitcoin ETF’s reach into China

It remains unclear whether the forthcoming spot ETFs will be accessible to mainland Chinese investors. However, mainland China’s recent surge in gold prices suggests an interest in diversifying into alternative assets. The tightly controlled Chinese renminbi has declined nearly 2% against the U.S. dollar, extending its two-year losing streak due to economic slowdown and shrinking trade surplus.

Nick Ruck, COO of ContentFi Labs, noted that mainland-based funds have been applying to issue spot Bitcoin ETFs through their Hong Kong subsidiaries, which could allow qualified mainland investors greater access to Bitcoin if approved.

According to Nikkei Asia, top Chinese fund managers such as Bosera Asset Management’s Hong Kong arm, Harvest Global Investments, and Value Partners, owned by Chinese brokerage GF Holdings, have applied for ETFs in Hong Kong.

The U.S. recently approved nearly a dozen spot ETFs, which have amassed $12 billion in investor funds and pushed Bitcoin to new record highs above $73,000. If Hong Kong follows suit, it could lead to a significant inflow of capital from Chinese investors into the cryptocurrency market.

In the United States, the local regulators approved the Bitcoin spot ETF back in January after a prolonged fight by proponents. Those ETFs saw major outflows following a recent market setback after previously reporting over $1 billion of inflows in a single day back in mid-March.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

Related News

A close-up of a person's hand holding a Bitcoin coin, with the FBI logo in the background, symbolizing the agency's involvement in the cryptocurrency theft investigation.
FBI subpoenas Brink co-founder for CoreDev Atlanta attendee data
Radek Zielinski
An image of the Hong Kong skyline with Bitcoin symbols or graphics overlaid, representing the potential introduction of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the city.
Chinese fund managers seek Bitcoin ETF approval in Hong Kong
Radek Zielinski
Pepe Price Prediction: The Top Meme Coin Eyes $0.0000080 Ahead Of Bitcoin Halving; Time to Buy?
Arslan Butt
A conceptual illustration of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) office, focusing on their department handling cryptocurrency regulation. The setting is a high-tech, futuristic office space with sleek designs and holographic screens displaying various cryptocurrency graphs and data. ESMA officials are seen discussing and reviewing the regulations, while a transparent wall reveals a cityscape.
ESMA warns of crypto trading concentration on Binance
Radek Zielinski
A conceptual digital art piece depicting Bitcoin as a futuristic cityscape. Towering skyscrapers made of cryptocurrency symbols stretch towards the sky, with a golden Bitcoin symbol at the center, representing its value. The city is illuminated by a digital neon glow, and drones fly in the sky, symbolizing the digital nature of the currency. The background is a gradient of dark and light blues, reflecting the theme of Bitcoin.
GBTC outflows drop significantly as Bitcoin price rebounds
Radek Zielinski

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A promotional image showing the futuristic MSI Vision Elite 14th gaming PC, which has a clear-paneled housing showing off its internal components in disco-club light effects
Gaming

MSI's AI-powered Vision Elite 14 isn't afraid to flaunt it
Brian-Damien Morgan55 mins

The MSI Vision Elite 14 is the electronics giant’s new artificial intelligence-powered gaming PC. It's available now, if your bank account can handle its ultra-premium pricetag. The eye-catching rig features...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.