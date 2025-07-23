Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Hollywoodbets faces scrutiny for age-inappropriate advertising 

Hollywoodbets faces scrutiny for age-inappropriate advertising 

A hand resting on a keyboard in neon light. Hollywoodbets faces scrutiny for age-inappropriate advertising 

Hollywoodbets has been under scrutiny from the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) in the United Kingdom for age-inappropriate ads.

The action resulted from a complaint from a user under the age of eighteen who had come into contact with an advertisement that they felt was inappropriate.

Hollywoodbets faces scrutiny from ASA

On April 10, 2025, the young user was using the “ www.the-VFL.com, a website for Virtual Football League, an EAFC (EA SPORTS FC)” an e-sports statistic website, where the ad was placed.

The ad reportedly featured imagery of multiple sports and resembled a traditional betting sign-up offer. The ASA continued that the marketing stated that an image of the Hollywoodbets logo was present and the text reading, “UP TO £30 BACK AS FREE BETS + 20 FREE SPINS,” and featured a “SIGN HERE.”

The ASA contacted Hollywoodbets, and the regulator released a statement on this particular potential breach via their website. The site is used to inform the public about decision-making and rulings that fall under the remit of the ASA and its sister organisation, the Committee of Advertising Practice (CAP), which regulates marketing aimed at a consumer audience.

ASA upholds the complaint

The decision to uphold the complaint said that, “Marketing communications for gambling must not be directed at those aged younger than 18 years through the selection of media or context in which they appeared.”

The ASA and CPA both determined that the opportunity for the ad to be available to users under the legal gambling age constituted a direct breach of CAP Code (Edition 12) rules 16.1, 16.3, and 16.3.13 (Gambling).

This was due to the ad being “Served to a user of the website who was known to be under 18 by their registered login details. We considered that the ad was directed at those below the age of 18 through the selection of the media in which it appeared and therefore breached the Code,” read the statement.

The-VLF.com, said, according to the ASA report, that “they did not select the ads that appeared on their website, and once they were made aware of the complaint, they contacted their partners to have the ad removed.”

Featured image: Pexels

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Dina Titus pokes fun at prediction markets in wake of FAIR BET ACT progress. Congresswoman Dina Titus smiling in a blue jacket with Polymarket and Kalshi logos over a financial graph background.
Dina Titus pokes fun at prediction markets in wake of FAIR BET ACT progress
Suswati Basu
28% could turn to illegal gambling sites if tax raised claims UK Betting and Gaming Council
Joel Loynds
Evoke sees “significant” growth in second quarter earnings report
Joel Loynds
Florida’s Miccosukee tribe warn against false gambling adverts
Joel Loynds
Michigan Supreme Court lets gambler sue BetMGM over $3.1 million winnings. BetMGM logo next to a wooden judge’s gavel on a courtroom desk, symbolizing a legal dispute involving the gambling company.
Michigan Supreme Court lets gambler sue BetMGM over $3.1 million winnings
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Dina Titus pokes fun at prediction markets in wake of FAIR BET ACT progress. Congresswoman Dina Titus smiling in a blue jacket with Polymarket and Kalshi logos over a financial graph background.
Gambling

Dina Titus pokes fun at prediction markets in wake of FAIR BET ACT progress
Suswati Basu1 hour

Congresswoman Dina Titus has taken to social media to poke fun at prediction markets in the wake of the FAIR BET Act’s momentum. The representative from the First District of...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.