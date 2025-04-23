Holland Casino revenue slumps as Dutch tax rise looms

Holland Casino’s revenue report is a bit of a disappointment, as it reports a 4.1% loss totalling €1.3 million ($1.4 million). This is compared to its net income of €31.9m last year.

Its gross revenue came in at €784 million ($900 million), with online revenue hit the hardest. The Holland Casino also posted a 26.6% loss year-on-year for its online revenue, which totalled €85.2 million ($97.2m). This comes as the Dutch government has placed a restriction on how much cash can be deposited into gambling.

According to the KSA, the watchdog in the Netherlands, while this law is intended to protect citizens, there’s not much that can be done to stop people from accessing the unregulated market. It’s theorized that due to the limits placed on Dutch-sanctioned online gambling, more users are turning to higher-risk online casinos to fulfill their needs.

Holland Casino is also fuming with the Dutch government, as it prepares for an even higher tax hike in 2026. It wants the government to prevent the next gambling tax rise, which will take it to 37.8%, as it paid out €222.6 million ($254.1m) in 2024.

It is now positioning any further changes to make gambling safer as a Herculean task should this go into effect. Holland Casino claims that it could end up paying out over 50% of its revenue to tax.

Holland Casino responds

Reported in EGR, Holland Casino CEO Petra De Ruiter said:

“The proposed increase to 37.8% gambling tax in 2026 requires drastic choices that, even after further study, are irresponsible in our opinion.

“We will not make any concessions to our social mission and, in line with the recently published vision of the Ministry of Justice and Security, we will continue to offer a responsible and attractive legal offer.

“To ensure this, both the attractiveness of our offer and the continuity of the company are of crucial importance. Attractiveness is essential to keep players within the legal offer and to prevent guests from switching from physical casinos to online alternatives.

“To do this, we must be able to invest and innovate. The announced increase in gambling tax makes this virtually impossible.”