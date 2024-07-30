Languagesx
Why GTA 6 leak reaction surprised ex-Rockstar developer

Why GTA 6 leak reaction surprised ex-Rockstar developer

This image is promotional artwork for the video game "Grand Theft Auto". It features two characters sitting on the hood of a classic muscle car, a 1970s Dodge Challenger, in a vividly colored tropical setting. The male character is dressed in a green tank top and olive cargo pants, holding a pistol, while the female character wears a pink bomber jacket and blue jeans. They are positioned against a backdrop of palm trees, sunset skies, and pastel-colored buildings, evoking the iconic Miami-inspired aesthetic of the game. The game's logo appears prominently at the top.
TL:DR

  • Former Rockstar dev says GTA 6 leaks aren't as important as perceived.
  • The 2022 leaks caused nearly $10 million in damages to affected companies.
  • GTA 6 is expected to release in fall of 2025, despite leak issues.

A former Rockstar Games developer has said that recent leaks about Grand Theft Auto 6 were not a big deal, despite it being one of the biggest data breaches in the history of the games industry. In a recent interview with San In Play, San Andreas developer Obbe Vermeij blamed the reaction on the company’s policy of remaining secretive about the game.

Vermeij stated that the September 2022 leaks “are usually not as important as people think.”

Notorious hacking group Lapsus$ caused nearly $10 million in damages to the affected companies. An 18-year-old hacker, Arion Kurtaj, was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order after releasing 90 clips from the highly anticipated GTA 6.

He managed to breach Rockstar’s internal systems and threatened to release the game’s source code unless contacted by the company. Remarkably, he carried out the hack while under police protection and without his usual tools, using an Amazon Firestick, a hotel TV, and a mobile phone.

Why Rockstar has been quiet about GTA 6

In response to the leak, Vermeij said: “It’s just because there are millions of people waiting for any news, and Rockstar doesn’t give them any news.” The developer has spent the past few years revealing details about the making of the studio’s previous games.

While he explained that he can “totally understand” why studios generally never divulge information about their games, he added that “their best bet is just to be quiet. That’s what they’re doing. It’s a shame it’s gone that way, but it’s not just their fault.”

The ex-GTA 3 developer continued, saying that studios tend to behave this way “because whenever a big company says anything, whether it’s Rockstar or EA or Ubisoft of whatever, it gets analyzed and it often gets run negatively.”

Rockstar Games reported substantial financial and operational impacts due to Kurtaj’s actions, including a recovery cost of $5 million and extensive staff hours.

GTA 6 is expected to be released in fall of 2025.

Featured image: Rockstar Games

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News.

