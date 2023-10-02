Google unveils Chromebook Plus certification for premium devices

In a bid to simplify the buying process for consumers and ensure they get the best value for their money, Google has launched the Chromebook Plus certification. Google will award this new label, reminiscent of Intel’s Evo program for Windows PCs, to Chromebooks that meet specific quality benchmarks. The certification lets even those unfamiliar with technical specifications trust products bearing the “Chromebook Plus” label.

What makes a Chromebook “plus”?

To be stamped with the Chromebook Plus seal, devices must meet stringent criteria:

A robust Intel Core (i3 or higher) or AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU

An IPS panel boasting at least a 1080p resolution

A 1080p webcam with Temporal Noise Reduction

A minimum of 8GB RAM

Storage capacity starting at 128GB

While many might expect battery life to be a focal point, Google has sidestepped this by emphasizing that all Chromebooks, Plus-certified or not, should adhere to a 10-hour battery life based on their rigorous internal tests.

Exclusive features and the first wave of certified devices

Devices with the Chromebook Plus certification will not only meet hardware benchmarks but will also have exclusive AI-driven features. These include a magic eraser in Google Photos and advanced video conferencing. Users also get AI-curated wallpapers and a writing assistant. They’ll receive a three-month subscription to Photoshop on the Web and GeForce Now’s priority tier. Tech giants Lenovo, HP, and Acer are among the first to adopt this certification.

Starting Oct. 8, 2023, new Chromebook Plus laptops will be available for order from major U.S. retailers such as Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and Target. For those in Canada and Europe, availability begins on Oct. 9.