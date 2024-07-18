Just Crow Things: release date, trailer and everything we know

Indie developers Unbound Creations have announced a release date for their upcoming game Just Crow Things, where players take control of a little crow and fly around causing mischief.

In the game, players will play as a lonely crow who had her shiny family heirloom stolen, traveling the world through 10 sandbox levels making friends, causing mayhem, and recovering what is yours.

According to the game’s website, the highlights we can expect are:

Explore 10 unique and sandbox-y levels

Customize your crow with cute hats, scarves, and more

Eat delicious foods and discover new “poop modes”

Use a variety of tools and objects you pick up

Make new animal friends along the way

The game consists of exploring the large “sandbox-y” levels to find the game’s animals and critters who need your help. Build up your Crowputation by completing tests of skill, intellect, and silliness to impress your new friends.

You’ll be undertaking tasks from reuniting a panicked mom squirrel with her missing children to competing in challenging races against the speedy ferret to tagging city walls with graffiti spray cans.

In addition, players will be able to customize their crow and dress her up with a range of hats and accessories.

To say that fans are excited the game has a release date is an understatement. “YYYEEEEESSSSSS ITS CROW TIME” exclaimed one user on X. “I can’t WAIT to play the full game!!!” said another.

When is Just Crow Things being released?

Currently, the release date for Just Crow Things is August 15, 2024. The game will be released initially on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game will be released on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but the release date for that platform is currently unannounced.

Just Crow Things looks poised to be a silly, fun experience filled with joy. Ideal for taking a break from rounds in the Black Ops 6 beta.

Featured image credit: Unbound Creations