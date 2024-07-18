Languagesx
Just Crow Things: release date, trailer and everything we know

Just Crow Things: release date, trailer and everything we know

Key art for Just Crow Things featuring the game's logo on the left of the screen and a close up of the protagonist flying away with a key in her claws to the left. in the background is a townscape
TL:DR

  • Unbound Creations announced the release date for Just Crow Things
  • In the game, players control a crow, exploring 10 sandbox levels and causing mischief.
  • Just Crow Things will launch on PC, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, with PS4/PS5 release later.

Indie developers Unbound Creations have announced a release date for their upcoming game Just Crow Things, where players take control of a little crow and fly around causing mischief.

In the game, players will play as a lonely crow who had her shiny family heirloom stolen, traveling the world through 10 sandbox levels making friends, causing mayhem, and recovering what is yours.

According to the game’s website, the highlights we can expect are:

  • Explore 10 unique and sandbox-y levels
  • Customize your crow with cute hats, scarves, and more
  • Eat delicious foods and discover new “poop modes”
  • Use a variety of tools and objects you pick up
  • Make new animal friends along the way

The game consists of exploring the large “sandbox-y” levels to find the game’s animals and critters who need your help. Build up your Crowputation by completing tests of skill, intellect, and silliness to impress your new friends.

You’ll be undertaking tasks from reuniting a panicked mom squirrel with her missing children to competing in challenging races against the speedy ferret to tagging city walls with graffiti spray cans.

In addition, players will be able to customize their crow and dress her up with a range of hats and accessories.

To say that fans are excited the game has a release date is an understatement. “YYYEEEEESSSSSS ITS CROW TIME” exclaimed one user on X. “I can’t WAIT to play the full game!!!” said another.

When is Just Crow Things being released?

Currently, the release date for Just Crow Things is August 15, 2024. The game will be released initially on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game will be released on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but the release date for that platform is currently unannounced.

Just Crow Things looks poised to be a silly, fun experience filled with joy. Ideal for taking a break from rounds in the Black Ops 6 beta.

Featured image credit: Unbound Creations

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

