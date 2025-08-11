Home Genting Highlands casino chips theft suspect ‘on the run’

Genting Highlands casino chips theft suspect 'on the run'

A suspect thought to have stolen RM3 million ($708,333) from a Genting Highlands Malaysian casino is believed to have escaped the country. 

Victor Lee is a wanted man, at the top of the national police’s wanted list, with Interpol also alerted to the situation. 

The heist took place at the Resorts World Genting hill resort in Betong, Pahang state. It is located within the wider Genting Highlands destination at the peak of Mount Ulu Kali.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman briefed that records indicate the suspect has already fled Malaysia, but he has vowed to track down Lee and any associates linked to the incident. 

As reported by The Star, Yahaya told a press conference at Kuantan police headquarters that: “Based on our investigation, the suspect is believed to have escaped across the country’s border after the incident.

“We are currently gathering information on his whereabouts and working closely with border security agencies.

“Checks revealed that the suspect had exchanged some of the chips for cash, but we have yet to determine the exact amount.”

Junket company involvement in the Malaysia casino incident

“We are also investigating whether he had any accomplices who assisted in handling the casino chips. Further investigations are still ongoing, and we will track down any accomplices who made the chip exchange,” said Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman. 

Lee is thought to be a former employee of a third-party ‘junket company’ that organizes excursions for individuals and officials to Genting Highlands. 

The organized raid took place on August 2, after Lee removed the chips from a closed casino room at the prominent Resorts World Genting venue.

A serving junket company official then raised the alarm with the police, who believe the scene had been deliberately staked out before the theft was carried out.

As we previously reported, gambling syndicates in the country are reportedly having no trouble getting hold of SIM cards that are registered under other people’s names, especially those belonging to foreigners. As a result, the syndicates using them to run online gambling operations.

Image credit: jetsun / Creative Commons 3.0 Unported

