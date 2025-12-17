The prediction market industry is continuing to grow as the crypto-native finance platform Gemini has officially launched ‘Gemini Predictions’ in the United States.

The company has launched through the affiliate Gemini Titan which received a Designated Contract Market (DCM) license from the U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) last week.

“Gemini Predictions™ offers event contracts that are simple yes or no questions on future events. For example, “Will one bitcoin end this year higher than $200k?” Yes or no. Or, “Will Elon Musk’s X end up paying the full $140 million fine to the European Commission in 2026?” Yes or no,” the company explains in its announcement.

The prediction market has launched, with customers now able to trade event contracts using USD in their Gemini Exchange account on web, iOS, and Android. The company says this move marks its latest step “in building our one-stop super app where customers can trade crypto, stake, earn crypto credit card rewards, stablecoin rewards, and more.”

Prediction market industry continues to grow despite regulator opposition

It has been only in the last couple of months when major brands have decided to join the industry including Fanatics sportsbook and FanDuel. At the beginning of December, Fanatics Markets was launched, with the platform built to let people trade on the moments within sports, finance, and culture. The other major sportsbook operator announced its new move last month, with FanDuel Predicts to come this December.

While more and more companies are entering the industry which was previously known solely as Kalshi and Polymarket’s space, several state regulators are still opposing the platforms.

Louisiana, for example, is the latest state to take issue with prediction markets as a recent press release from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board (LGCB) shows it now views sporting event contracts and “certain other event contracts” as a violation of state gambling laws. The Washington State Gambling Commission issued a similar notice a few days before.

Featured Image: Credit to Gemini blog