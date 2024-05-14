Languagesx
GameStop (GME) and AMC Meme Stock Prices Pumping – 3 Best Meme Coins to Buy Now

GameStop (GME) and AMC Meme Stock Prices Pumping – 3 Best Meme Coins to Buy Now

GameStop (GME) and AMC Meme Stock Prices Pumping - 3 Best Meme Coins to Buy Now

Meme stock mania made a powerful comeback this week as shares of GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment skyrocketed. This, without any second thoughts, affected the crypto meme coin sector, in a positive way.

Let’s find out what happened with meme stocks and explore top meme coins to buy right now.

GameStop and AMC Meme Stocks Domination

GameStop price surged 74% on Monday after the account run by Keith Gill, known as “Roaring Kitty,” shared a meme on X, marking its first post in three years. The shares skyrocketed by more than 110% earlier and were halted for volatility several times on Monday morning.

By Tuesday, AMC stock price had risen more than 78% while the GME price had rallied nearly 75%. The moves higher continued, with both AMC and GameStop shares roughly doubling in price.

According to the analytics platform Watcher Guru, short sellers of GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment have suffered substantial losses amounting to over $5 billion in the span of just two days.

By the end of Tuesday’s trading session, Watcher Guru reported that GameStop closed the day with 61% increase, while the AMC price saw a 32% surge.

The high trading activity surrounding these meme stocks was so intense that trading halts were triggered a combined 38 times throughout the day.

Meme Stocks Soar – Are Meme Coins Next?

The meme stock price explosion has undoubtedly captured the attention of the crypto community, raising speculation about whether meme coins could be the next to experience a surge.

One particular Solana meme coin, GameStop (GME) has already pumped over 2600% in the last 7 days and now has a market cap of over $100 million. Additionally, the AMC, another Solana meme coin, witnessed an impressive pump of almost 200% today.

In other important meme coin news today, the PEPE price hit a new ATH of around $0.00001.

Best Meme Coins to Invest In Now

Jacob Bury, a popular crypto YouTuber with almost 40,000 subscribers, posted a video today about the anticipation that major crypto exchanges like Binance and Coinbase might list the GME token if its market cap reaches between $500 million and $1 billion.

Bury also highlighted a new meme coin called Dogeverse, which is currently in its presale phase, with only 10 days left at the time of the video. Dogeverse is presented by Jacob as an appealing investment opportunity and of the best meme coins to buy now.

It is a multi-chain meme coin with functionalities including staking rewards, and its roadmap includes launching a centralized exchange by the end of phase five. The Dogeverse community has reached 17,000 followers on X.

Another meme token gaining traction is WienerAI ($WAI), a new meme token that combines the popular trends of meme coins and artificial intelligence (AI).

It has an amusing backstory involving a mad scientist accidentally mixing hot dog DNA into an advanced cybernetic dog AI, creating a “highly advanced AI” that is part wiener dog, part AI, and part sausage.

WienerAI is currently in its crypto presale, having raised over $1.8 million, with an official launch on exchanges soon, but you can still buy it at presale prices.

Lastly, Sealana, a new Solana meme coin that features an obese and lazy seal as its central figure, inspired by a popular South Park character. This project aims to attract risk-takers seeking high returns and has raised nearly $900K since its presale launch.

Conclusion

The recent surge in meme stocks prices, particularly GameStop (GME) and AMC, has reignited interest in the meme coin market.

With that in mind, Dogeverse, WienerAI, and Sealana might potentially be the best meme coins to invest in now as these projects have captured the attention of meme coin enthusiasts due to their successful presales and decent fundamentals.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Petar Jovanović
Editor

Petar Jovanović brings years of experience in the crypto industry to ReadWrite. With a strong belief in the potential of the web3 market since 2017, he's passionate about sharing valuable insights and knowledge. Based in Serbia, Petar graduated in Economics at the University of Niš, and went on to become the Head of Content at Captain Altcoin, an online magazine covering all things blockchain. His work has also been published on BeInCrypto and German site Kryptozeitung. Feel free to connect with Petar to discuss the exciting world of cryptocurrencies and decentralized technologies.

GameStop (GME) and AMC Meme Stock Prices Pumping - 3 Best Meme Coins to Buy Now
Cryptocurrency

GameStop (GME) and AMC Meme Stock Prices Pumping - 3 Best Meme Coins to Buy Now
Petar Jovanović17 mins

Meme stock mania made a powerful comeback this week as shares of GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment skyrocketed. This, without any second thoughts, affected the crypto meme coin sector, in...

