James Bond Roulette Betting Strategy – Guide to 007 Roulette Strategy

James Bond roulette strategy is a kind of betting tactic that aims to cover as many bases as possible. In theory, this should help players maximize their winning odds. Does it really work that way in practice?

In this comprehensive guide, we discuss how the James Bond roulette strategy works, how efficient it is, and how it compares to other roulette strategies.

What Is James Bond Roulette Strategy

Next time you play roulette in the top online casinos, you may want to try the roulette strategy Ian Fleming first introduced in his book ‘Casino Royale.’ The writer developed a betting system that would be easily grasped by the readers but still enable James Bond to leave the table a winner.

The James Bond roulette strategy gained popularity with the ‘Diamonds and Forever’ movie from 1971. In this Bond movie, Sean Connery’s remarkable win scene put this system on the map.

Although it was created for the book, this is a well-thought technique based on mathematics and logic. It works as a combination bet, where a total stake is distributed between three bets. The purpose is to cover different eventualities of the game and maximize the chance of winning.

007 Roulette Strategy: How Does It Work?

This strategy has its foundation in the Martingale strategy. By using the James Bond betting technique, you can cover more than 60% of the roulette wheel. The logic is that the more a wheel you cover, the odds will be more in your favor.

This is how to place a James Bond roulette bet:

70% of your stake goes to high numbers (19- 36)

25% of your total bet covers lower numbers (13- 18)

10% of your bet is placed on 0

On top of that, you can apply a flat or progressive James Bond roulette system. In other words, you can either stick to the same bet amount or double it, depending on the outcome of the round before.

How Bond’s Betting System Works – Examples

To understand how James Bond roulette strategy works, imagine that you want to place a $200 bet. In this case, $140 (70% of the stake) goes to numbers 19-36. You cover numbers 13-18 with $50 (25% of the stake) and 0 with $10 (5% of the stake).

The payout ratio for the $140 bet is 1:1, for $50, 5:1, and for $10, 35:1. For example, if 13 comes out after the first spin, you will get $250 (5x your stake). In the following round, you bet $200 again, and the ball lands on 24, so you win $140.

You make a bet again, and the number 12 comes out, so you lose $200. After that, 0 lands, meaning you receive $350 (35 x $10), and so on. In this example, you would be $80 ahead ($80+$50-$200+$150). But bear in mind your betting unit was pretty high – $200.

Alternatively, you can make progressive stakes when playing roulette using the James Bond strategy. In this case, most players keep placing the same amount if they are on a winning streak and double their stake whenever they lose.

How to Place a Bet with the James Bond Roulette System?

This roulette system heavily relies on math, so it’s a good idea to open a calculator when working out your bet. Sign up with one of the top casino apps and follow this easy guide to applying this strategy:

Pick a Roulette game

Choose the total bet amount

Choose a chip denomination

Place 70% of the total stake on numbers 19-36

Allocate 25% to numbers 13-18

Place 5% of the amount on 0

Spin the wheel

Place the next bet

Which Roulette Type Is Best for 007 Roulette Strategy?

If you want to try roulette the James Bond way, you should keep in mind that it works better on some versions of the game than others. For example, there are differences between European and American roulette that make the former better for applying the 007 roulette strategy.

European roulette has one 0, whereas American variation has 0 and 00. So, the single stake you would place on 0 in the European variant can be split between a single and double zero in the American variation.

Clearly, European roulette is the better choice because it comes with higher odds of winning. After all, you don’t have to split that smallest portion of the bet with 35x payout into two.

James Bond Betting Strategy vs Other Roulette Strategies

You may find it useful to compare James Bond betting strategy with other roulette techniques. This way, you get to evaluate each one on your own and see which one fits your playstyle better.

Let’s see how James Bond’s strategy stacks against the Martingale, D’Alembert, Fibonacci, and Labouchere systems:

James Bond Betting System vs the Martingale

The Martingale strategy is a progressive betting system where you double your bet with each loss. The idea is that you will hopefully recoup your losses if you make a progressive bet.

You should only apply it to even-money outside bets when the odds are 1:1, such as black or red, odds or even, 1-18, or 19-36. Because of the odds, you have a 48.6% chance of winning a bet.

Similarly, James Bond strategy in roulette offers the same winning odds for high numbers. There are 16,2% odds for landing the lower number wins, and 2,7% for the ball to land on 0. So, you can actually combine these two systems if you wish.

Overall, the Martingale system is beginner-friendly and good for making short-term wins. On the other hand, you can only use it for outside bets with 1:1 odds. Additionally, you may lose your bet many times before generating a win.

Meanwhile, placing the James Bond roulette bet covers 67,5% of the wheel and may result in higher payouts if a progression system is applied. Nonetheless, getting into a losing streak isn’t too far-fetched, and if you ramp up your bet size, you stand to lose a lot.

James Bond Betting System vs the D’Alembert

The D’Alembert strategy focuses on bankroll management and relies on a flat progression. The first thing you need to do is decide on the value of your betting unit. A good rule of thumb is that it should be %2 of your full budget. So if you plan to gamble with $500 the unit should be $10.

You should only place 50/50 bets. As long as you are winning, you should continue to bet the same amount. When you lose, increase. When a losing spin occurs, increase the stake by one unit and continue doing so until you win.

When you win, eventually decrease the bet size by a single unit for the following round. Keep doing that so long as you are winning and until you are back to a single betting unit.

Here’s an example: let’s say you play 6 rounds, and it goes W, L, L, L, W, W. You would bet $10, $10, $20, $30, $40, $30, respectively.

Once again, you can apply this approach when playing roulette using the James Bond strategy. It can boost your recovery while reducing potential losses that occur on a losing streak. The winning potential is medium-high, while the D’Alembert system has a low-medium win level.

Finally, it is straightforward, helps you manage your budget, and may lead to smaller but consistent profits. At the same time, it is only effective when there are approximately equal numbers of wins and losses.

James Bond Betting System vs the Fibonacci

As the name suggests, this technique uses Fibonacci numbers as a foundation. Fibonacci numbers are a sequence where each following number equals the sum of the previous two. It starts with 1 and looks like this: 1-1-2-3-5-8-13-21, and so on.

When implementing the Fibonacci strategy, you don’t have to start at $1. You can treat the numbers as betting units and follow the logic of the sequence. Whenever you lose, you should bet the number of betting units equal to the next number in the Fibonacci sequence.

The idea is that when you win, you easily recuperate the lost money. Also, when you win, your next betting sum is equal to the number of units, that is, the two numbers down in the sequence. This strategy works exclusively for even-money bets.

Lastly, this system is good because it enables you to make small bets and potentially receive moderate payouts. But this is not the best strategy for roulette since the house edge remains the same.

James Bond Betting System vs the Labouchere

The Labouchere roulette betting strategy is somewhat similar to the Fibonacci. However, you need to create your sequence based on the desired payout. For instance, if you aim at $10, one of the possible sequences is 1-1-1-2-2-2-1.

When you launch the game, you want to add the leftmost and rightmost numbers in your sequence. That is the amount you should stake per spin. If we follow the example above, you would start with a $2 bet.

If you land a winning number, you can cross out the numbers you used because you achieved a part of your goal. You need to repeat the procedure until all the numbers are crossed out.

However, if you lose your bet, you don’t mark off any numbers. Instead, you should add the amount you staked to the rightmost side of the sequence. Then, for the next round, you’ll use that number and the leftmost number.

This technique helps you manage your bankroll wisely, and you can receive big payouts if you are on a winning streak. Nevertheless, it is the most complex one and doesn’t even affect the house edge.

Pros and Cons of the James Bond Method

The system definitely looks appealing, as you are more likely to win than to lose. But there are a few things holding it back. Let’s sum up the pros and cons of this method.

Pros Covers 67,5% of the wheel

Increases the odds of winning

Flat and progressive betting is possible

Progressive bets may result in higher payouts Cons Low probability of securing wins in the long run

Requires higher initial bet size to make meaningful gains

Winning Odds with James Bond Roulette Strategy

The winning odds for the James Bond roulette strategy are calculated based on the number of fields your bet covers. The 70% of your stake covers the numbers 19- 36, which includes 18 pockets on the wheel. Therefore, the winning odds for this part of your bet are 18:37 or 48,6%.

The 25% of your stake placed on the numbers 13-18 covers six fields. So, the odds of landing one of the low numbers is 6:37, which is 16,2%. Finally, the 5% of your bet goes on the number 0. The winning odds are 1:37 or 2,7%.

In total, you have a 67,7% chance of winning, but your per-round bet amount will be $20, assuming the minimum bet is $1. In practice, you should win 2 out of every 3 rounds using the James Bond betting technique.

However, it’s difficult to argue that this is the best roulette strategy to win in the long run. To recover losses you’ll likely have to combine it with some of the other systems that were mentioned. That requires significant increases in bet size, and it’s not wise to spend that much.

The main issue isn’t the win rate; it’s how much you usually win per round and how much you can lose. If your bet size is $20, your per-round profit will most likely be $8, and if you win 2 times, your total is +$16. But when you lose a round, you lose $20.

What Other Roulette Strategies Are There?

If you are looking to use the most successful roulette strategy, the best thing is to try different roulette systems and see which one works best for you. In addition to the ones mentioned, you can also check out the following:

Paroli

Romanovsky roulette system

Parlay

Double street quad

Andrucci

Andrucci Constant bet strategy

To apply any system, make sure you fully grasp the basics of roulette. You must be familiar with the concepts of inside and outside bets, different roulette variations, and other essentials.

James Bond Roulette Strategy: Where Can You Test It?

Now that you know what James Bond strategy in roulette is, you might want to make an account on one of the best US casino sites to play roulette and test this system. You can even do that for free in demo mode.

Our expert team reviews various gambling platforms to bring the best options to players’ attention. Of course, these operators have a gambling license and ensure a secure gaming environment.

Our Honest Opinion: Does James Bond Betting Strategy Work?

Although the 007 roulette strategy offers enticing winning odds, this is still a game of chance, so the system cannot guarantee a win. The thing is that roulette the James Bond way pays off only if luck is on your side.

The amount of money you bet per round is higher compared to other strategies, so if you lose a few times in a row your wallet will feel the toll. If your preoccupation is how to beat roulette, know that neither this nor any other strategy will work all the time.

FAQs