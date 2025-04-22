Gambling Commission issues warning to operators as regulatory return deadline looms

The UK-based gambling commission has issued an industry warning to operators as a deadline date is quickly approaching.

The government agency, which was first set up in 2007, says operators are being warned “that they face regulatory action if they fail to complete regulatory returns or submit them on time.”

It’s further mentioned that this warning follows a spate of fines against operators who have failed to submit a regulatory return within the required timeframe for each type of activity for which they hold a license.

John Pierce, Commission Director of Enforcement, said: “Despite early engagement and the issuing of advice notices, further failures to comply with the regulatory returns process were identified in these cases. Operators are expected to understand their reporting obligations and must ensure returns are submitted on time via our online portal.”

“Repeated breaches and persistent non-compliance is likely to result in escalating enforcement action.”

The commission regulates most types of gambling in Great Britain, including The National Lottery in the UK. It also licenses the individuals and businesses that offer gambling within the area and provides them with advice and guidance.

Gambling Commission has fined more than 10 businesses since October

The requirement for all licensees to submit regulatory returns on a quarterly basis came into effect on July 1, 2024, with this previously having been an annual expectation. The correct and full submission of regulatory returns is a condition of holding a gambling license in the United Kingdom.

Today we launched a new consultation aimed at making gambling in Britain safer and fairer. It will run for 16 weeks (closing on 20 May 2025) and is focussed on the gaming machine technical standards and the related testing strategy.

https://t.co/44RfeHdBSH pic.twitter.com/rV7vznDqNK — Gambling Commission (@GamRegGB) January 29, 2025

Now that it has changed, those who don’t comply could face fines or further regulatory action.

Since October, the gambling commission has fined more than 10 businesses for not correctly completing and submitting regulatory returns within the required timeframe.

The next quarterly returns are expected to be completed through the digital service by operators by April 28, 2025.

This deadline comes a month ahead of the end of the new consultation that was launched in January. The 16-week-long run was created to make ‘gambling in Britain safer and fairer.’

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram