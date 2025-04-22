Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Gambling Commission issues warning to operators as regulatory return deadline looms

Gambling Commission issues warning to operators as regulatory return deadline looms

A cinematic shot of a casino slot machine. The slot machine has a classic design with cherries, bars, and 7s as symbols. The reels are spinning and are about to stop. The background is dark. The lighting on the slot machine is warm.

The UK-based gambling commission has issued an industry warning to operators as a deadline date is quickly approaching.

The government agency, which was first set up in 2007, says operators are being warned “that they face regulatory action if they fail to complete regulatory returns or submit them on time.”

It’s further mentioned that this warning follows a spate of fines against operators who have failed to submit a regulatory return within the required timeframe for each type of activity for which they hold a license.

John Pierce, Commission Director of Enforcement, said: “Despite early engagement and the issuing of advice notices, further failures to comply with the regulatory returns process were identified in these cases. Operators are expected to understand their reporting obligations and must ensure returns are submitted on time via our online portal.”

“Repeated breaches and persistent non-compliance is likely to result in escalating enforcement action.”

The commission regulates most types of gambling in Great Britain, including The National Lottery in the UK. It also licenses the individuals and businesses that offer gambling within the area and provides them with advice and guidance.

Gambling Commission has fined more than 10 businesses since October

The requirement for all licensees to submit regulatory returns on a quarterly basis came into effect on July 1, 2024, with this previously having been an annual expectation. The correct and full submission of regulatory returns is a condition of holding a gambling license in the United Kingdom.

Now that it has changed, those who don’t comply could face fines or further regulatory action.

Since October, the gambling commission has fined more than 10 businesses for not correctly completing and submitting regulatory returns within the required timeframe.

The next quarterly returns are expected to be completed through the digital service by operators by April 28, 2025.

This deadline comes a month ahead of the end of the new consultation that was launched in January. The 16-week-long run was created to make ‘gambling in Britain safer and fairer.’

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

DC sportsbooks reach record high of $80 million of bets in March
Rachael Davies
Casino provider LT Game cuts off US after tariff fiasco
Joel Loynds
Report reveals how gambling crime organizations are staying ahead of authorities
Rachael Davies
Israeli firm behind Evolution illegal gambling lawsuit
Joel Loynds
Videoslots hit with SEK 12 million fine over player protection failures
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Betting

DC sportsbooks reach record high of $80 million of bets in March
Rachael Davies59 minutes

DC sportsbooks have hit a record high of $80 million of bets across its operators, creating a new record since the open market shift last July. March saw the busiest...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.