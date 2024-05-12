GambleFi Sensation Insanity Bets Announces $1M Presale Jackpot – Here’s How You Can Join 

The Insanity Bets ($IBET) presale is hot.

A $1 million jackpot further fuels the FOMO around the presale. $IBET resale participants will compete to win the entire $1 million Insanity Jackpot. The most sensational crypto giveaway of 2024 is here.

Is it Smart To Join the Presale for the Jackpot?

Yes. People stake more in meme coins. The presale is affordable and accessible to investors of all levels.

But joining the $IBET presale doesn’t just offer the chance to win the $1M jackpot –– it presents a compelling investment opportunity. Buying $IBET tokens early, investors are signing up for large potential returns.

This is a presale not to be overlooked.

Insanity Bets is an emerging GambleFi project that is set to become a leader toward the end of the year, reveals the analysis of its white paper and website. The visionary project has the capacity to elevate the online gambling sector. Transparency and decentralization are its core values.

Furthermore, the platform’s staking mechanism introduces a novel passive income model that appeals to non-gamblers. Even for people who don’t understand gambling, the large growth potential of the industry is compelling.

Low Risks, High Rewards

Gambling is risky. But what about gambling investments?

A gambling house is designed to win. For example, Insanity Bets implements a provably fair house edge ranging from 1% to 5%. The target helps it minimize the risk of losses for both investors and stakers. It has also set a cap on bet sizes to ensure stability.

To safeguard the $IBET tokenomics, a carefully crafted passive income mechanism will be launched:

$sIBET (staked iBet) receives 35% of all platform fees and can be converted into $IBET tokens anytime you choose.

$bIBET (burnt iBet) is generated by permanently removing $IBET tokens from circulation. $bIBET holders receive 50% of the platform fees. It marks a notable increase over the 35% offered by $sIBET.

$esIBET (escrowed iBet) automatically rewards $sIBET holders, enabling them to compound their staking rewards.

Investors can stake $USDT, $ETH, $WBTC, and $IBET to mint $ILP tokens on Insanity Bets.

$ILP is integral to the platform’s scalability. They fuel the house fund and enable larger bets. $ILP token creators get 90% of the house’s profits (and losses) from games.

GambleFi Will Attract a Substantial Chunk of Gambling Users

The gambling industry is highly fertile.

The shift to digital platforms, in particular, makes these games more accessible and cost-effective. But persistent security concerns have tarnished the reputation of online gambling. Credibility issues and fraud incidents affect its popularity.

GambleFi emerges as a solution.

It brings in an era of transparency and decentralization through the intelligent use of blockchain technology. It enhances security and transparency through visible and verifiable smart contracts. At the same time, it reduces the risk of manipulation and fraud.

Decentralization is another interesting aspect. It turns investors into the house and platforms like Insanity Bets, an emerging leader in the GambleFi movement, offer a favorable risk-reward ratio.

They allow users to enter the industry with limited financial exposure while capitalizing on its fertility over the next few years.

The growing interest in GambleFi is evident from platforms like Rollbit. RLB coins saw an astounding 5000% surge in 2023 alone.

So the rapid progress of the $IBET presale is understandable. To begin with, the vibrant dashboard features diverse offerings such as captivating casinos, sportsbooks, prediction markets, and lotteries. Key games on the platform include Coin Flip, Dice, Rock Paper Scissors, Roulette, Keno, Hi Lo, Crash, Blackjack (towards the end), Poker (towards the end), and Slots 5×5.

Insanity Bets stands could reach unicorn status in 2024, as a result, reflecting the industry’s evolving landscape.

How to Join the $1M Giveaway?

Users can participate in the $1M Insanity Giveaway by joining the $IBET presale. The swift progress of the presale indicates FOMO-fuelled exchange launches in the coming weeks.

The presale comes in multiple stages, with higher discounts and staking rewards for early participants. Through entry into the presale, investors can secure the token at low entry points and maximize their potential returns.

The tokenomics of $IBET is structured for long-term stability. It includes an 80-week vesting schedule for team allocations, which further speaks for the credibility of the project.

For the latest information about the presale and the $1 million presale giveaway, join the newly launched Insanity Bets community on Twitter and Telegram.

