Former chairman of Mashpee tribe pleads guilty to $177,000 tax fraud

The former chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe has pleaded guilty to tax fraud after not reporting $177,000 in income between 2014 and 2017. Cedric Cromwell, 60, known as Qaqeemasq (Running Bear) in the tribe’s particular language of Wôpanâak (or Wampanoag), was also the head of the Tribe’s Gaming Authority.

The $177,000 tax fraud is reportedly mainly from the First Light Resort and Casino, being built in Taunton. It’s a $1 billion development project that promises to bring cutting-edge slots and other games to the location, as well as another revenue stream to the community. Cromwell will be sentenced in November, and it will also include his extortion case from a few years prior in 2022.

The jury decision in 2022 over the extortion case was originally dismissed in the trial court, but resurfaced in September 2024. An appeal made to the Supreme Court was “declined”, and his appeal was never heard.

Cromwell’s extortion stems from $57,549 obtained from the architecture firm on the casino project. Another $45,023 from the original architect and another $74,821 from other companies involved.

As of right now, it currently stands that Cromwell could serve up to 20 years in prison for each extortion charge, while the false tax returns carry with them three years apiece.

Ex-leader of Mashpee tribe also found guilty of bribes in 2022

In 2022, a statement released by Brian Weeden, the current chair of the Mashpee tribe, said:

“For over 400 years, the Tribe has fought to preserve its culture, lands, and protect its people from constant exploitation and oppression.

“And yet, we are now facing the ultimate betrayal by one elected and entrusted to lead and act in the best interests of our Tribal Nation and future seven generations.”

It was also found that in 2022, Cromwell had accepted bribes of exercise equipment and luxury hotel stays from the architecture company involved with the casino project at the time.

The casino remains unfinished as of 2025, and it’s likely that with the criminal activities going on around it, it could take more time.

Featured image: Mashpee Tribe