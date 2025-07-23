FIGC revises four-year gambling ban on Maduka Okoye

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has revised a potential four-year ban for Udinese Calcio and Nigerian international soccer star Maduka Okoye.

The news comes hours after the player was set to leave the sport on a lengthy suspension, but the Federal Tribunal of the FIGC revised its findings, leading to the potential career-ending ban for Okoye being slimmed down.

Okoye avoids lengthy ban for illegal gambling ties

Okoye’s involvement in potential gambling misconduct centered on him receiving an intentional yellow card. The caution was issued to the keeper in the 64th minute when the team from Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy, played SS Lazio in a Serie A match on March 11, 2024.

It was alleged that a spike in gambling activity in that minute in the game was monitored by betting regulation watchdogs in Italy. Okoye and several individuals who placed the bets at that exact time were under investigation by the authorities.

According to the footballing overseers, the main activity bristled around the local area, including a pizza parlor and a collection of individuals who all placed the bet at the same time.

The FIGC was considering a potential four-year suspension for the goalkeeper, but the footballing authority has now revised its stance.

Udinese have faith in their star

The FIGC has issued a two-month suspension for Okoye, based on the evidence presented and Article 4 of their Sporting Judicial Code.

This has prompted Udinese to release a translated statement in support of Okoye, saying, “The club expresses satisfaction regarding the confirmed total lack of involvement of the player in the defamatory theory of match-fixing. The club can only reiterate its full support for Okoye as he awaits the detailed reasoning of the verdict.”

Udinese are currently in the middle of their preseason but will be without the man they signed from Watford FC in 2023. Okoye has been earning more caps (appearances) for the Nigerian men’s national team, the Super Eagles.

So this storm over his involvement in illegal betting could have massively derailed both Udinese’s and Okoye’s plans ahead of the new season.

The team, clad in black and white stripes, remains stoic in their support of Okoye, saying, “Udinese Calcio reaffirms its complete trust in Maduka’s proper conduct.”

The 1.98 m (6 ft 6 in) man will miss six matches in the Italian top flight starting from a game against Coppa Italia opponents Carrarese on August 18, until October 18, 2025.

Featured image: Udinese Calcio official