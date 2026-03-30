Home Federal judge pauses tribal lawsuit over disputed Northern California casino project

Federal judge pauses tribal lawsuit over disputed Northern California casino project

Federal judge pauses tribal lawsuit over disputed Northern California casino project. Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria and Koi Nation logos over blurred Northern California landscape representing tribal casino dispute

A federal judge in Washington DC has decided to temporarily stop a lawsuit filed by three California tribes over a controversial casino proposal tied to the Koi Nation of Northern California. The pause, ordered March 27 by US District Judge Carl J. Nichols, puts the case on hold while similar legal fights play out in another court.

The tribes behind the lawsuit are described as three “Southern Pomo Indian tribes with strong historical connections to Sonoma County, California.” They challenged how the Interior Department and the Bureau of Indian Affairs handled the approval process, arguing the government rushed to take land into trust for the casino project.

The Southern Pomo Indian tribe is a key part of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, which already operates a major casino nearby and has been among those pushing back against the Koi Nation’s plans as construction edges closer.

Why the judge paused the Northern California casino tribal case

Nichols said it made more sense to wait, pointing to ongoing appeals in related cases in Northern California that could directly shape what happens next. One of those cases already delivered a significant setback for the federal government, when a judge vacated the Interior Department’s approval of the project.

In light of that ruling, the tribes indicated they may drop their lawsuit altogether if the appeals process leaves that decision intact. 

The federal government had argued against the delay, saying the request came too early and that a California court should decide whether to pause the case. Nichols disagreed, concluding that waiting would avoid duplicating legal work and potentially conflicting outcomes.

He pointed out that the Ninth Circuit’s upcoming decisions could influence nearly every major issue in the case, from whether it belongs in California to how the legal claims should ultimately be resolved. He also noted the government itself had recently asked for, and received, a similar pause in a related California case.

Nichols echoed that court’s reasoning, writing that “a stay would significantly advance the orderly course of justice.”

The dispute unfolds alongside political scrutiny over casino expansion in California. In July 2025, Governor Gavin Newsom faced criticism tied to tribal gaming decisions and campaign donations.

For now, the case remains frozen. Both sides must file joint updates every 90 days and outline next steps once the Ninth Circuit finishes weighing the related appeals. Until then, the legal fight over the casino project is effectively on hold.

Featured image: Koi Nation / Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria

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Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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