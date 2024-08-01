Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Elon Musk says dollar’s demise and crypto has its merits

Elon Musk says dollar’s demise and crypto has its merits

A stylized digital artwork showing a crumbling US dollar symbol with cryptocurrency icons rising from its ruins
TL:DR

  • Elon Musk suggested a collapse of the US dollar is imminent while praising crypto.
  • Musk expressed a liking for Bitcoin and Dogecoin due to their unique qualities.
  • Musk's comments follow his warning on the dollar's decline and crypto's rise in the US.

The billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk suggested that a collapse of the United States dollar is coming, while recognizing the merits of crypto.

During a July 28 interview, Musk said that while he particularly likes memecoins, he also appreciates Bitcoin (BTC) and potentially other cryptos. He said:

I do think there’s some merit in bitcoin, and maybe some other crypto. […] I’ve sort of got a soft spot for dogecoin because I like dogs and memes.

Image

The comments also follow Musk’s recent dire warning on the status of the United States dollar. In a July 22 tweet, he simply asked “Where are we with dollar value destruction, you might ask?” alongside the meme above. In a separate tweet, he simply wrote:

America is going bankrupt btw

Crypto in US public discourse

Cryptocurrencies suddenly found themselves front and center of public discourse in the United States. That is in big part due to the endorsement — and involvement — in the crypto space of Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump. While he seemingly shares much of Trump’s crypto-relevant opinions, in late May Musk shared that the two never discussed the subject:

Pretty sure I’ve never discussed crypto with Trump, although I am generally in favor of things that shift power from government to the people, which crypto can do.

Elon Musk became a household name in crypto when in the past he announced that his automaker Tesla would accept Bitcoin payments. He later decided to retire Tesla from Bitcoin-related plans, purportedly due to pressures from environmental stock evaluators. Still, trump is still holding onto 25% of its $1.5 billion bitcoin investment after selling the rest in 2022.

Since then, Musk has been used as a popular identity to fake when attempting to promote cryptocurrency scams. As ReadWrite recently reported, a five-hour YouTube Live broadcast featuring a deepfake of Elon Musk promoted a cryptocurrency scam, continuing a trend of similar fraudulent streams.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

Related News

A stylized digital artwork showing a crumbling US dollar symbol with cryptocurrency icons rising from its ruins
Elon Musk says dollar’s demise and crypto has its merits
Radek Zielinski
Orange high-top sneakers with Bitcoin and American flag motifs
Donald Trump and Bitcoin themed sneakers sold out at $499
Radek Zielinski
Top Altcoins to Invest in Ahead of Bitcoin’s Next Bull Run
Top Altcoins to Invest in Ahead of Bitcoin’s Next Bull Run – $BTC, $SOL, $ETH, $BNB, $XRP, and $99BTC
Alvin Hemedez
$MEW Token Nearly Doubles in the Last Week, Surpassing Meme Coin Rivals – Can Pepe Unchained Follow Suit Post Launch?
$MEW Token Nearly Doubles in the Last Week, Surpassing Meme Coin Rivals – Can Pepe Unchained Follow Suit Post-Launch?
Alvin Hemedez
$99BTC Presale Enters Final Stage - Last Chance to Invest in a Platform Combining Education with Earnings
$99BTC Presale Enters Final Stage – Last Chance to Invest in a Platform Combining Education with Earnings
Alvin Hemedez

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Meta reports second quarter profits of $13.5 billion as shares surge.
Big Tech

Meta shares surge as second quarter profits hit $13.5 billion
Graeme Hanna36 mins

Meta has recorded a higher-than-anticipated profit of $13.5 billion for the second quarter of 2024.  The financial results for the period covering April through June this year sent the company...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.