Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home India’s ED busts new $169M gambling ring linked to politician K C Veerendra

India’s ED busts new $169M gambling ring linked to politician K C Veerendra

India's ED busts new $169M gambling ring linked to politician K C Veerendra. A man standing in front of a wall where gold bars are arranged to spell “ED,” representing the Directorate of Enforcement.

A gambling ring based in India has been busted by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), the country’s economic intelligence agency. The results saw law enforcement recover valuables, particularly gold.

It stems from an ongoing investigation into politician, K C Veerendra, who was found to be helping run the illegal betting ring. Using sites like King567 and Raja567, Veerendra and others behind the operation would reportedly funnel money spent on the sites through various laundering methods, while also cheating players out of their cash.

Veerendra was arrested in August and remains in custody. The money that was laundered can still be seen, as police have extensively documented what they’ve managed to recover so far.

Reported numbers of the betting ring’s earnings total over ₹2,000 crore ($169,692,555), making it one of India’s largest financial scams. The group would spend some funds on advertising, manipulating search engine results through Search Engine Optimisation tactics, and sending text messages in bulk.

India sees one of its largest scams as Veerendra gambling ring raided

In the most recent part of the investigation, ED seized various assets that were found on properties involved. This has now surpassed ₹150 crore ($16,917,225). ED recovered 21KG of gold bars and 40KG of 24-carat gold bullion worth ₹50.33 crore ($5,637,995). This was found amongst other valuables.

In August, when the ED raided five casinos linked with the betting ring, they seized multiple memberships to international casinos. The agency also seized 12 crore ($1,353,134.40) in cash, with 1 crore ($112,761.20) in foreign currencies.

During this raid, various cars were seized as well, all of which had the same VIP registration number, 0003. They also froze 17 bank accounts linked with the betting ring.

Police found so much gold that the images shared with the public included spelling out “ED” out of the gold bars recovered. ED will now proceed to the next step of the investigation, with efforts being put in to uncover the full network.

In September, Indian law enforcement also raided another gambling ring in light of tightening control over the industry.

Featured image: KC Veerenda via Instagram, ED via Twitter

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

Related News

Kambi becomes Glitnor Group's new sportsbook provider. Kambi and Glitnor Group logos
Kambi becomes Glitnor Group’s new sportsbook provider
Joel Loynds
COVID loans fraudster sentenced for using funds on gambling and crypto. A COVID-19 test tube labeled “COVID-19” placed on playing cards and red dice, symbolizing misuse of pandemic relief funds for gambling.
COVID loans fraudster sentenced for using funds on gambling and crypto
Suswati Basu
Senator David Pocock smiles in a blue shirt stands on a grassy field with a red football lying on the grass behind him. Senator David Pocock ousted from sports club over gambling sponsorship row
Senator David Pocock ousted from sports club over gambling sponsorship row
Suswati Basu
Nevada fights Kalshi in court, citing conflicting arguments and Tenth Amendment. They've now compelled Kalshi to produce documents presented to the CFTC. Judge partially sides with Kalshi. Kalshi typed logo on top of green background next to cityscape of Nevada.
Nevada files motion for key CFTC and Kalshi documents
Suswati Basu
Bally’s completes billion merger deal with Intralot. Logos of Bally’s and Intralot appear over a blurred background of two people shaking hands, symbolizing their €2.7 billion merger deal.
Bally’s completes $3 billion merger deal with Intralot
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Kambi becomes Glitnor Group's new sportsbook provider. Kambi and Glitnor Group logos
Gambling

Kambi becomes Glitnor Group's new sportsbook provider
Joel Loynds7 minutes

Kambi, a sports betting solution provider, has announced it'll join forces with Glitnor Group. The group runs Happy, Lucky, Flax, and Vera&John, which will now switch over to Kambi's Turnkey...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software