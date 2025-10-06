Popular Search Terms

East Charlotte store faces ABC violations over illegal gambling machines. Close-up images of electronic gambling machines with colorful screens showing games like Tip Top Classic, Magic Tricks, and Lucky Shamrock.
Illegal gambling machines found inside Kilborne Mart in East Charlotte during a police inspection. Credit: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

Authorities say a convenience store in East Charlotte is facing several Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) violations after illegal gambling machines were found and seized earlier this year.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports that officers from the Eastway Division got a tip in May 2025 about possible ABC and gambling violations happening at Kilborne Mart on Kilborne Drive. When officers inspected the store, they found four sweepstakes-style slot machines inside. The owner, 47-year-old Mussie Teklemarian Estifanos, was told to remove them.

After more complaints came in, police carried out another ABC inspection on September 12. This time, they seized four illegal gambling stations and more than two thousand dollars in cash.

Police say three ABC violations will be sent to the North Carolina ABC Commission for review, and a separate report will go to the N.C. Lottery Commission since the store also has lottery permits.

Several electronic gaming machines lined up inside a convenience store next to beverage coolers and a Budweiser advertisement.
Police say four sweepstakes-style slot machines were seized from the East Charlotte convenience store in September 2025. Credit: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

During the operation, 46-year-old Tesfaldet Gebrab was arrested and charged with Larceny by Employee. He also received citations for gambling and conducting gambling on a licensed property. Estifanos was cited for gambling, conducting gambling on licensed premises, failure to supervise, and allowing gambling in a public entertainment venue.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the ABC Commission will decide what administrative actions to take next.

East Charlotte becomes latest site of illegal gambling operations in the state

North Carolina has seen several similar cases recently. In March, ReadWrite reported that police shut down two illegal gambling operations in the state. One of those busts led to the seizure of 50 machines, along with $9,000 in cash found loose in a bag and a firearm discovered at the scene. During that incident, an arcade manager was shot, though it wasn’t clear if the shooting was connected to the gambling activity.

The state has strict laws when it comes to illegal gambling machines. Depending on the situation, charges can range from a misdemeanor to a felony, and owning five or more machines is considered a felony offense.

Featured image: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department via Facebook

