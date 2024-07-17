Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Dynasty Warriors: Origins: Release date, platforms, new character, and more

Dynasty Warriors: Origins: Release date, platforms, new character, and more

A character faces down an army in Dynasty Warriors: Origins
TL:DR

  • Dynasty Warriors: Origins is the tenth game, announced at State of Play 2024.
  • The game promises larger battles and a new hero in the 1 vs. 1,000 action style.
  • Releasing in 2025, it will be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins marks the tenth game in the series after a lengthy break since the last game.

Dynasty Warriors 9 came out in 2018 but it took until PlayStation’s State of Play 2024 event to hear a whisper of the next game in the series.

The tenth entry in the series is confirmed to be Dynasty Warriors: Origins and, from the looks of the trailer, it promises larger battles than ever before.

“When the original Dynasty Warriors debuted back in 1997, little did we know that 27 years later Koei Tecmo would be introducing an electrifying new entry into the series, ready to deliver Dynasty Warriors to the next generation of action gamers,” wrote Tomohiko Sho, Dynasty Warriors: Origins producer & Head of Omega Force at Koei Tecmo Games, in a PlayStation blog post announcing the upcoming game.

“Dynasty Warriors: Origins unleashes the largest armies ever seen in the series while also introducing a new hero to the exhilarating 1 vs. 1,000 action that made the franchise famous.”

Alongside the trailer, some sparse details are already known about the game, including a release window and some early details about gameplay and content. Read on to learn more about Dynasty Warriors: Origins and when to expect it.

When is the new Dynasty Warriors game expected to come out?

At the end of the trailer, Dynasty Warriors: Origins is revealed to be coming out some time in 2025.

Although an exact date has not yet been revealed, looking at game developer Koei Tecmo Games’ typical release schedule, we can likely expect it to come out in the first half of the year.

That also aligns with the fact that it was confirmed in May, leaving a long but appropriate time to build up anticipation.

A release at the end of 2025 might be too far removed from May 2024, proving a tricky task to maintain momentum for the long-awaited game, seven years on from the latest game in the series’ release.

What platforms will Dynasty Warriors: Origins be on?

The intense battlefield war game will be available to play on PC via Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

You can already add it to your wishlist on all three of those gaming stores, in preparation for when pre-orders officially begin. This will mean that you’re notified whenever pre-orders start, the game is available to play, or if it goes on offer or is included in any bundles down the line.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins features and what to expect

Getting down to the nitty-gritty, there aren’t many finer details yet known about the game. Generally speaking, we should expect bigger and better battle scenes than ever.

Previous Dynasty Warriors games are beloved due to their 1 vs. 1000 combat and, even just judging from the early artwork, that trend is set to continue.

A key change is coming in who that ‘one’ will be, however. For the first time, Dynasty Warriors: Origins will debut an original character.

“We will depict the chaos of the Three Kingdoms from the eyes of a ‘nameless hero’,” wrote Tomohiko Sho. “Play through the historical tale of war through the eyes of our new protagonist, showcasing the vast land of China and its timeless soldiers and generals like never before! ”

We already know what this “nameless hero” looks like, both in combat standing against a huge swathe of enemies and from the front in some dramatic early images. They look every inch a warrior, with a huge sword strapped across their back, and dark hair sweeping in front of their eyes.

Nameless hero playable character in Dynasty Warriors: Origins

Usually, Dynasty Warriors features real figures from history and that’s likely still the case for characters the player meets. However, this is the first time the playable character will be a ‘nobody’, set in the Three Kingdoms era of Chinese history.

This person is the focal point of the trailer, which could suggest other characters will not be playable. It’s worth noting we’re still in the early days of the developers promoting this game, meaning more information could come out about who this “hero” is or what other playable characters could feature.

Unlike some earlier Dynasty Warriors games, Origins is geared towards modern, powerful consoles. That means we can also likely expect a major graphics upgrade. With more power comes the possibility for larger and more detailed battles. Although all we’ve seen in the trailer so far is cinematic, rather than grounded in gameplay, those promises made by Tomohiko Sho for “the largest armies ever seen in the series” seem ready to be fulfilled.

Presumably, this will be matched with new special moves and attacks to help face down those larger armies. With Dynasty Warriors 9 scoring just 66 on Metacritic, there’s still hope from fans that the tenth entry in the franchise will return the series to its former popularity.

Featured image: Koei Tecmo Games

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

A vista in Dungeons of Hinterberg
How to heal and restore MP in Dungeons of Hinterberg
Jacob Woodward
PlayStation Summer Sale
PlayStation Summer Sale starts today – what are the best things to pick up?
Paul McNally
Soldiers running in Arma 3
How to get started in Arma 3 in 2024
Paul McNally
A character faces down an army in Dynasty Warriors: Origins
Dynasty Warriors: Origins: Release date, platforms, new character, and more
Rachael Davies
A promotional image of hit game Baldur's Gate 3 which is et in the Dungeons And Dragons universe
Baldur’s Gate devs still finding stuff to patch and add to the game almost a year on as another big update lands
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A vista in Dungeons of Hinterberg
Gaming

How to heal and restore MP in Dungeons of Hinterberg
Jacob Woodward42 mins

Dungeons of Hinterberg is one of those Zelda-like games you can spend hours in, traversing the beautifully crafted world, taking on puzzles, and defeating enemies that lie in your path....

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.